Tributes pour in as former Met Police commissioner Ian Blair dies aged 72

Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Ian Blair has died.
Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Ian Blair has died. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Ian Blair, who has died at the age of 72.

Ian Blair, who ran the force from 2005 to 2008, took a seat as a crossbench peer in 2010 when he became Lord Blair of Boughton. He had earlier been knighted in 1999.

Christ Church, Oxford, where he studied and later became an honorary student, confirmed his death on Friday.

“The Christ Church community would like to extend its condolences to the family of Ian Blair, the Lord Blair of Boughton QPM, who has died at the age of 72.

“Lord Blair, an alumnus and honorary student (fellow) of Christ Church, served as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police from 2005 to 2008,” a statement read.

Lord Blair was given a life peerage in 2010.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Ian Blair attends a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Ian Blair attends a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Met said in a statement he "made an enormous contribution to modern policing."

"This included overhauling the approach to rape investigations, the implementation of the neighbourhood policing model and the introduction of community support officers," it added.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Lord Ian’s passing is a huge loss to the police family. He dedicated his life to policing and will be remembered as one of the most influential police leaders of recent decades.

“He oversaw some of the most challenging moments in our history – not least the response to the horrific terror attacks on 7 July 2005 which we commemorated earlier this week.

“Lord Ian will also be remembered for the vast contribution he made to improving our overall approach to policing and the service we provide to victims.

"What is now seen as best practice in rape cases is in large part a result of his empathy and foresight. He was passionate about the British Policing model based around communities and introduced neighbourhood policing and PCSOs as Commissioner.

“Even after leaving the Met, he continued to be friend of policing and police officers, contributing thoughtfully from his position in the House of Lords.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at the Met are with Lord Ian’s family and friends during this difficult time, and particularly his wife, Felicity and their children Amelia and Josh."

Paying tribute, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on X: "Lord Ian Blair dedicated over 30 years to public service as a police officer - rising through the ranks from a graduate recruit to becoming Commissioner of the Met.

"My thoughts are with his loved ones."

Sir Tony Blair, who served as prime minister for most of the former Met commissioner's tenure, said: “Ian Blair was an outstanding police officer and leader of the Met who took the service through very difficult and challenging times.

"I worked with him particularly at the time of 7/7 and the aftermath where tough decisions were being taken virtually every day and where Ian was a pillar of strength trying to do his best amidst all the turbulence. My deep condolences to his family.”

Sir Craig Mackey, deputy Met commissioner from 2012 to 2018, said: “It’s a huge loss for policing, his family and friends. He was a very influential police leader who I’m sure will be sadly missed.”

The often controversial senior police officer saw his career cut short when he was axed from Scotland Yard by Tory mayor Boris Johnson.

He started his policing career on the beat in Soho and as a DCI later played a key role in identifying victims of the Kings Cross Station fire in 1987.

He went on to serve in high-profile leadership roles across the country including Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police and Chief Constable of Surrey Police, and returned to the Met as Deputy Commissioner in 2000.

He was appointed Commissioner in 2005.

Lord Ian Blair held on to the job despite the furore sparked by death of Jean Charles de Menezes, whom police shot at Stockwell Tube station in July 2005 after mistaking him for a suicide bomber.

He clung on through a series of further hurdles with the support of the Home Secretary, the Police Authority and most of all, his senior officers

But when the new mayor took charge of the Police Authority and told him privately that he had no confidence in his work, he walked out.

Lord Blair was chief constable of Surrey Police for two years before becoming deputy commissioner of the Met in 2000, taking over the top job five years later.

