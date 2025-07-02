Former Royal Navy chief Sir Ben Key's behaviour 'fell far short of standards expected' as MoD terminates his service

Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy, has had his service terminated. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

An investigation into former head of the Royal Navy Sir Ben Key found his behaviour fell “far short of the values and standards expected”, the Ministry of Defence said.

This has resulted in termination of service and his commission.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our Service Personnel and our Civil Servants.

"We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority."

Admiral Sir Ben Key said he “deeply” regrets his “conduct in the spring of last year, which fell well below the standard I set for myself”, after he was sacked.

Sir Ben , 59, had been head of the Navy since 2021, holding the top position of First Sea Lord.

The married man, who has three children, was suspended after it emerged he was having a secret affair with a subordinate female officer.

King Charles III meets Britain's First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ben Key, during a meeting with military chiefs of staff. Picture: Getty

This violates the Navy’s strict ‘service test’, which prohibits relationships between commanders and their subordinates.

He became the first-ever leader of the Royal Navy to such an investigation since it was founded in 1546.

Sir Ben was a well-respected figure with a prestigious position, making his departure all the more unexpected and shocking at the time.

His job was temporarily taken over by the Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins later stepped in to become First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff.

The last admiral who faced proceedings from a court martial was Admiral John Byng, who was convicted and executed by a firing squad for “failing to do his utmost” in a battle against the French.

Members of the Navy are also banned from acting in a way that would risk or wreck other members’ marriages.

Sir Ben was reportedly prevented from resigning early to allow the investigation to be conducted and seen through to its end, according to The Sun.

It is thought that the woman involved in the affair is also a senior military officer, but still junior to Admiral Key.

A Navy source told the Sun they were stunned by the claims.

They said: “I wouldn’t have called him a swordsman or a sniffer. He wasn’t known as a player, and nothing stays secret in the Navy.

"He had repeatedly promised to ‘root out’ inappropriate sexual behaviour since taking his job in 2021.Last year he said he had “zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviours”.

In 2022 he said: “Those who do not wish to serve in accordance with the values and standards of life in the United Kingdom’s armed forces will be removed.“There is no place for you.”