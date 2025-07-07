Former teacher charged with sexual offences against three children

7 July 2025, 17:51

A police officer with his back to the camera wearing a hi-vis jacket that says 'police'
A former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against three children. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against three children.

Bronwen James, 29, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, will appear before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Wiltshire Police said James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

A spokesman said: "She faces charges relating to sexual activity and communications against three children over a three-year-period."

