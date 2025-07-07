Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Former teacher charged with sexual offences against three children
7 July 2025, 17:51
A former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against three children.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Bronwen James, 29, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, will appear before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Wiltshire Police said James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.
A spokesman said: "She faces charges relating to sexual activity and communications against three children over a three-year-period."