Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at pro-Palestine march in Liverpool

21 July 2025, 00:23

More than 100 people protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action have been arrested at demonstrations across the UK this weekend
More than 100 people protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action have been arrested at demonstrations across the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Four people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool city centre on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Merseyside Police said that material in support of campaign group Palestine Action was reportedly seen in the possession of a small number of protesters at the regular march for Liverpool Friends of Palestine.

It comes as more than 100 people were arrested across the country during demonstrations on Saturday protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action, which was banned as a terrorist organisation in June.

Police said four people from Merseyside – a 74-year-old woman from Kensington, a 65-year-old man from Brighton-le-Sands, a 28-year-old man from Garston and a 72-year-old man from Mossley Hill – were arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of wearing or carrying an article supporting a proscribed organisation.

All had been taken to police stations for questioning.

Demonstrations were held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro on Saturday as part of a campaign coordinated by Defend Our Juries.

Read More: Five in court over alleged Palestine Action break-in at Israeli-linked firm

Read More: Four face 2027 trial over alleged Palestine Action aircraft damage

Metropolitan Police officers stand next to a group of counter-protesters in Parliament Square,
55 people were arrested in Parliament Square on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police said 55 people were arrested in Parliament Square under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action.

Protesters wrote the message "I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action" on placards before being surrounded by police officers at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square.

Officers confiscated the placards and searched the bags of those arrested, with some protesters being carried away by police while others were led away in handcuffs.

Greater Manchester Police said it had arrested 16 people on Saturday on suspicion of support of a proscribed organisation, adding that they remained in custody for questioning.

Eight people were arrested near Truro Cathedral in Cornwall after protesters gathered to show support for Palestine Action, and Avon and Somerset Police said 17 people were arrested during a protest in Bristol.

Palestine Action was banned after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by the direct action group, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action three days later, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and that the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

This weekend's arrests bring the total number of people arrested since the ban on Palestine Action came into force to more than 200, with more than 72 arrested across the UK last weekend and 29 the week before.

