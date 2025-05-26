Four children among dozens injured after car slams into Liverpool victory parade as police rule out terrorism

Dave Kitchin, head of North West Ambulance Service, said 27 patients were taken to hospital including four children. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Four children were among the 27 people taken to hospital after a car slammed into fans at the Liverpool victory parade on Sunday evening, as police say the collision is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to Water Street in the heart of Liverpool's city centre at 6pm on Sunday night after a vehicle ploughed into Liverpool fans celebrating the club's Premier League title victory.

When they arrived, fire crews extracted three adults and one child who had been trapped under the car.

Dave Kitchin, head of the North West Ambulance Service, said 27 patients were taken to hospital, including four children.

Two of the victims had sustained serious injuries, of which one was a child, he added.

A further 20 patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man was arrested earlier this evening, who police believe was the driver of the car.

The collision is being considered an isolated incident, and 'is not being treated as terrorism', Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said.

Read more: Eyewitness describes scene after car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool parade

Read more: World of football unites in support of Liverpool after driver crashes into fans at trophy parade, injuring 47

Emergency services rushed to Water Street in the heart of Liverpool's city centre at 6pm on Sunday night after a car had ploughed into Liverpool fans celebrating at the club's Premier League title parade. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday night, ACC Sims said: "The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old white, British man from the Liverpool area was arrested.

"We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

"I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight.

"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism."

Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of fans had packed the city's streets to celebrate their team being crowned Premier League champions.

Spectators draped in red lined the roads to watch the team drive around a 10-mile route on an open top bus with the trophy.

But the party atmosphere turned sour 10 minutes after the bus left the Walter Street area, as a car was seen driving down the busy main road and ramming into supporters.

Witnesses believe the vehicle was travelling at 20mph, as it swerved on and off the crowded pavements and roads.

Once the car stopped, a huge number of people swarmed the vehicle and destroyed the windows and doors as they attempted to get to the driver.

Police then surrounded the car as they tried to restore order.

The harrowing scenes were captured on mobile phone footage by shocked bystanders.

One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, while another man was pictured leaning heavily on a police officer for support.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Picture: Alamy

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks lined the surrounding streets, and they could be seen tending to those involved and controlling the crowd.

A number of tents have been set up inside the police cordon along the street and the surrounding area.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell says footage of the incident in Liverpool is "appalling" and urges people not to speculate.

Following the collision, a spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the "scenes in Liverpool are appalling" and thanked the emergency services for their swift response.

He later added: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events. “Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times. Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”

Emergency services respond to incident at Liverpool parade

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: "It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

"The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

"It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car."

Footage shows people being carried into ambulances on stretchers, or helped to walk by emergency workers.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows, before being pushed back by police.

Read more: King Charles arrives in Canada as he prepares to become first monarch to open parliament in 70 years

Read more: Hamas 'agrees to US proposal for Gaza ceasefire' after Israeli strikes kill at least 54 in Gaza

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians. Picture: Alamy

"But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going," Mr Rashid continued.

"It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

"Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also described the scenes in Liverpool as "truly shocking".

She said: "Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.

"Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I'm being kept updated on developments."

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Everton FC said "our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city".

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: "Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok", while ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler posted: "Heartbreaking news... absolutely sickened with what's happened here in Liverpool."

A spokesperson for the Premier League added: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident."