Covid-19: Four fined for driving 68 miles to get McDonald's

For some the golden arches are irresistible, but that doesn't mean you should break lockdown to get one. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Four people have been fined £200 each for breaking lockdown rules after driving 68 miles to get a McDonald's.

The group - who are all from different households - were stopped in their vehicle in Uttoxeter by police, who discovered they had driven all the way from Manchester to visit the fast food chain.

There are a number of McDonald's offering delivery or takeaway within their area.

England is currently in a national lockdown and people are urged to remain in their homes except for essential reasons such as grocery shopping and exercise.

Read more: Travel corridors closed in effort to curb Covid-19 case numbers

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Tonight a vehicle was stopped in Uttoxeter by East Staffordshire Police.

"Group of friends from Manchester area not having legitimate reasons to be here other than going to McDonalds! All four occupants from different addresses.

"£800 in fines issued to occupants. Please stay at home unless necessary!"

But this is not an isolated incident as polices forces all over the UK have reported fining people for breaking the rules across the UK.

People who drove more than 200 miles to visit friends in Wales and a group having a party in a garden shed were among those caught breaching restrictions.

Two motorists were reported by North Wales Police in Anglesey after driving from Scotland to visit friends.

Read more: Over 70s and clinically vulnerable to be invited for Covid jabs

The drivers from Scotland, who were stopped by police at Valley, near Holyhead, found to be driving without insurance and breaching Covid travel restrictions.

In Swansea, eight people were fined after a party was held in a shed.

North Wales Police officers also stopped a car from Portsmouth as the driver was travelling to pick up a front bumper on Saturday.

Officers have issued nine fixed penalty notices this afternoon in #Townhill after they got called to a gender reveal party with various households attending. This is not only unacceptable but irresponsible #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS ^5701 ^582 @insp_AndyHarris pic.twitter.com/FgBcAY8iC4 — South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) January 17, 2021

The force said: "Travelling nearly 300 miles for a piece of cosmetic plastic for your car is not essential at this time.

"The regulations have been broadcast far and wide. Please be mindful you will be reported if your journey is not essential."

Police in Greater Manchester said a minority of people still believe they are "above the law" as they broke up a number of house parties over the weekend.

Read more: 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics to be piloted within weeks, minister tells LBC

Officers have issued 110 fixed-penalty notices for Covid-19 regulation breaches since 3pm on Friday, bringing the total issued in the region to 2,600 since August.

Fines were handed out on Saturday night to partygoers at an address in Peregrine Street, Hulme, and at a property in Greengate, Salford, where police responded to reports of 30 people attending.

In the early hours of Sunday, police were called to reports of a disturbance and a party of more than 40 people at a flat in Derby Street, Cheetham Hill.

In Bolton, four people travelling in a car on Friday were fined when their vehicle broke down after they drove from Preston to pick up a takeaway.

In London, 49 people were fined after officers shut down an illegal car meet in Romford.

Police were called late on Saturday after reports that about 50 vehicles had gathered in the Ferry Lane area.

Officers found the group speeding around a nearby roundabout and mixing with other drivers without any social distancing.