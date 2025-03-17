Quarter of Gen Zs consider quitting work as young Brits cite mental health as key reason to go unemployed

17 March 2025, 08:13 | Updated: 17 March 2025, 08:15

Commuters walk across London Bridge in London
Commuters walk across London Bridge in London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One in four Gen Zs have thought about quitting work over the last year, citing mental health as a key reason to go unemployed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A survey of more than 4,000 workers from 300 companies in the UK showed 20% of employed people have considered taking an extended leave from work over the last year.

Those under 35 are more likely to consider quitting work, with mental health challenges playing a central role in their decision to leave, the PWC survey found.

It comes as the number of Brits not seeking work or not available to work due to health conditions hit 9.4 million last year, about 22% of working-age adults.

Read more: Labour benefits rift deepens as plans to slash welfare bill to be 'watered down' amid fears of backbench revolt

Gen Zs want to quit work at a higher rate than other generations.
Gen Zs want to quit work at a higher rate than other generations. Picture: Alamy

A whopping nine out of ten employers cited concerns over a lack of economic growth, with over half seeing an increase in employees leaving the workplace.

Marco Amitrano, senior partner of PwC UK said businesses were "understandably concerned" about the impacts of productivity and financial performance.

"Much of the current conversation focuses on how to get people outside the workforce back in, equally important is stemming the flow leaving the workforce in the first place," he said.

"Our research shows the path from work to inactivity is not set in stone.

"With 54% of employers actively reconsidering further support to prevent inactivity, it's vital this support is channelled in the most effective way. Guardrails to prevent inactivity need to be part of the framework for UK growth."

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the number of job vacancies pulled back once again, down 9,000 to 819,000 in the three months to January.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting tells Lewis Goodall there is a 'big need' for welfare reform

The UK unemployment rate remained at 4.4% in the three months to December, although at the time the ONS reiterated caution over the statistic due to an overhaul of the nation's jobs survey.

Katie Johnston, PwC's local and devolved government leader, said getting people back into the workforce needed close collaboration with businesses and all levels of government.

"If we are serious about reducing economic inactivity and contributing to the Government's ambition of economic growth, then we need joined-up action not only helping people back into work, but more importantly stemming the flow of people out of the work," she said.

Britain must reform its “broken” welfare system and “get a grip” on the country’s ballooning benefits bill, Rachel Reeves has said.

Reeves declared Britain’s benefits system is “not working for anyone” as tensions grow within the Labour party amid reported plans to slash welfare spending.

The Chancellor told broadcasters last week: "We will set out our plans for welfare reform, but it is absolutely clear that the current system is not working for anyone.

"It is not working for people who need support, it's not working to get people into work so that more people can fulfil their potential, and it's not working for the taxpayer when the bill for welfare is going up by billions of pounds in the next few years.

"So, we do need to get a grip. We need to spend more on national defence, but we need to reform our public services, and we need to reform our broken welfare system."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to slash benefits spending

Labour benefits rift deepens as plans to slash welfare bill to be 'watered down' amid fears of backbench revolt
Alexandra Clarke, 26

Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'
Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley

Danny Jones’ ‘hurt & embarrassed’ wife Georgia moves out of family home after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday as White House pushes for end to Ukraine war

Technology firms must tackle illegal content on their platforms under new rules, but there are concerns that the changes are too weak.

New Ofcom powers for online safety come into force as charities warn of 'major gaps' in legislation
Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark to win the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2025

Britain’s Jack Draper wins Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune in biggest title of his career

World News

See more World News

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen

8 hours ago

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

20 arrested including government officials after 59 killed in North Macedonia night club fire

10 hours ago

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News