Four people in UK hospitals with suspected coronavirus after arriving from China

Coronavirus is feared to have reached the UK. Picture: PA

Coronavirus is feared to have reached the UK as four patients from the disease's epicentre in Wuhan, China were undergoing tests today in hospitals in Scotland.

Three patients - believed to be Chinese travellers - were admitted to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital earlier in the week suffering with "flu-like symptoms".

The unidentified patients are understood to be from Wuhan, one of the three cities which have been placed on lockdown in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Another patients was identified, and is currently undergoing tests in Glasgow.

The head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh, Professor Jurgen Haas, said he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

Tests are currently being carried out and none of the patients have been confirmed as having the disease.

Three of the four patients are being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Picture: PA

In China, Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou have all been placed in quarantine and on lockdown in an attempt to stem the outbreak which has so far killed 17 people.

Travellers flying into Britain are being screened for signs of the illness, with the first flyers being treated yesterday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the monitoring in the House of Commons today.

People in Wuhan have been advised not to leave the city, in a week when millions of Chinese tourists would normally travel for the upcoming Lunar new year festivities.

"To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science," said Gauden Galea, the World Health Organisation's representative in China.

The virus has led to the lockdown of three Chinese cities. Picture: PA

"It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work."

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the central Chinese city and the World Health Organisation is set to make a decision on declaring an international health emergency would be made on Thursday.

As the death toll rises around the globe screening for signs of the virus is in place at major US airports, while the UK's Transport Secretary told reporters a separate area has been set up at Heathrow to monitor arrivals from the city.

Chinese authorities announce the death toll had risen to 17, with more than 500 confirmed cases, the respiratory illness has spread to other parts of China, with some cases in other countries including the US.

The Chinese state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time and that train stations and the airport will shut down.

Coronavirus: What is it, how does it spread and how worried should we be?

It said that Wuhan authorities would also be shutting down city buses, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses.

The appeal came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) convened a group of independent experts to advise whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

Brit backpacker feared to have contracted coronavirus takes first steps in hospital

Director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said more information was needed about the spread of the infection. The committee of health experts will meet again on Thursday.

The number of new cases has risen sharply in China, the centre of the outbreak. Seventeen people have died, all in Hubei province, since the outbreak emerged in its provincial capital of Wuhan late last month. The province has confirmed 444 cases there.

Coronavirus: Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Wuhan

Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said: "There has already been human-to-human transmission and infection of medical workers.

"Evidence has shown that the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation."