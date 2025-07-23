Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside

Police outside the hotel in Canary Wharf. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Anti-migrant protests erupted outside a four-star hotel in Canary Wharf over Home Office plans to house migrants there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Britannia International Hotel is being earmarked as a site for migrant accommodation.

No asylum seekers are currently resident at the £81-a-night hotel.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Asylum seekers are not being removed from The Bell Hotel in Epping.”

Protests outside the Epping hotel have led to violence and arrests over the past week.

According to Tower Hamlets council, Labour intends to repurpose the London hotel as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

Read more: Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters 'guided to Epping hotel'

Read more: City traders jailed for rigging interest rates have convictions quashed by Supreme Court after 10-year court battle

The four-star hotel is being earmarked for asylum seekers. Picture: LBC

Workers have been seen wheeling additional beds and mattresses into the hotel, and police tape has been put up in the vicinity.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of the Government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

“It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

“We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.”

The hotel is not currently taking reservations.

Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Yesterday, four men were charged with violent disorder after protests outside the Epping hotel.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Essex Police said the protests began peacefully but "escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage".

The force added that Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, Stuart Williams, 36, of Duck Lane, Thornwood, Epping, Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, and Dean Smith, 51, of Madells, Epping, have been charged with violent disorder and are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 18.

Williams and Smith have been remanded in custody, while Glover and Silk are on conditional bail, the force said.

A fifth man, Joe McKenna, 34, of Highcliffe Road, Wickford, is charged with failing to remove a face covering when told to do so and remains on bail until a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on September 24.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: "As I've consistently said throughout our policing of this matter, this isn't about preventing or limiting people's lawful right to express their views and protest.

"Those who exercise this right in a peaceful manner have nothing to worry about.

"This is about preventing violent disorder and keeping the public safe.

"We will not hesitate to make arrests when criminality takes place.

"We remain impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

"Our priority during the policing of each protest is the safety of everyone there, and we've used tried and tested public order tactics to achieve this."

The officer said on Monday that the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week had reached £100,000.