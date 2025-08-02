Fourth body found on picturesque beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

2 August 2025, 20:05

Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days
Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A fourth body has been discovered on the beach at a popular UK beauty spot - the latest grim discovery to be made by a member public in the space of three days.

North Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at the bottom of cliffs near Sandsend, Witby, on Saturday.

The force's coastal team identified the woman as being in her 50s and from the local area.

The force confirmed her body was spotted at 11.01am by a passerby who called emergency services.

Teams from the police, ambulance, coastguard, lifeboat were all in attendance, with the coastline re-opened to the public a matter of hours later.

It's the latest discovery to be made by a member of the public on the picturesque stretch of coastline.

Just days earlier, on July 30, a man and a woman, both thought to be in their 40s, were found at the bottom of the cliffs at Whitby.

aerial view of east row beck, sandsend. North Yorkshire
aerial view of east row beck, sandsend. North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

The discovery of the pair, who are said to have fallen from the cliffs, came just one day before the discovery of another woman at the beauty spot.

Police were called to reports of a woman, believed to be in her 60s, lying at the bottom of the cliffs, close to the pavilion, on July 31.

North Yorkshire Police have highlighted there is no connection between the deaths.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.01am today (Saturday 2 August 2025), emergency services were alerted to Sandsend, near Whitby, following reports of a woman’s body below the cliffs behind the main carpark.

"Teams from the police, ambulance, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service attended.

"The woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm and the scene was reopened at 2.15pm following extensive enquiries.

"It has been confirmed that the woman is aged in her 50s and from the local area.Officers are supporting the woman’s family at this difficult time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers, are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12250143585."

