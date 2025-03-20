Frank Bruno rushed to hospital following 'mid-air emergency' after falling 'seriously ill' aboard long-haul flight

20 March 2025, 22:30 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 22:47

Frank Bruno poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Frank Bruno poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has been rushed to hospital following a 'mid-air emergency' aboard a long-haul flight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former boxing icon, 63, was reportedly left “in a really bad way” after falling 'seriously ill' during the flight, as the sportsman embarked on an international speaking tour.

The father-of-four was taken to hospital after the flight touched down in Doha, Qatar, according to reports, after the sportsman reportedly began feeling 'feverish'.

It's reported the sports star was travelling with his PA Paul Hunter when he fell ill shortly after take off.

Medics at the airport then called for an ambulance, with the boxer then transported to a hospital ten miles away from the airport to undergo tests.

Read more: Trump set to ban citizens from 43 countries - including Russia, from travelling to US in shock immigration proposal

Read more: Apprentice star Karren Brady left 'terrified' as burglar avoids jail after targeting £6million home four times in 16 hours

Medics at the airport then called for an ambulance, with the boxer then transported to a hospital ten miles away from the airport to undergo tests.
Medics at the airport then called for an ambulance, with the boxer then transported to a hospital ten miles away from the airport to undergo tests. Picture: Facebook

According to The Sun, the star was kept in hospital for almost two weeks after falling ill.

Further tests are said to have revealed the star was suffering from a viral infection, with the star's passport confiscated to stop him from leaving.

His manager confirmed to the outlet that the star is now recovering well, with Bruno looking to return to work "as soon as possible".

FRANK BRUNO WAGES WAR ON JESSE FERGUSON (NEC MARCH 94) 30 March 1994
FRANK BRUNO WAGES WAR ON JESSE FERGUSON (NEC MARCH 94) 30 March 1994. Picture: Alamy

The star was seen to post an image to Facebook shortly before the flight, accompanied by the caption: "Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues.

"Up early for a plane, I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzs.”

A source told The Sun: “Frank was fine when he boarded the plane — but quickly went downhill during the flight. He was in a really bad way and they were unsure what the problem was.

“It was extremely worrying as it was mid-flight so he was stuck on the plane."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993.

Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris 'accepts involvement in racist attack' that led to teenager's death
Karren Brady arrives at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, May 27, 2012, in London. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

Apprentice star Karren Brady left 'terrified' as burglar avoids jail after targeting £6million home four times in 16 hours
Sir Keir Starmer visited a military base in Northwood, north-west London

Putin would face 'severe consequences' for breaching a ceasefire, warns Sir Keir Starmer

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US

Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati comes out as non-binary

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

World News

See more World News

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

3 hours ago

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

4 hours ago

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News