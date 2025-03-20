Frank Bruno rushed to hospital following 'mid-air emergency' after falling 'seriously ill' aboard long-haul flight

Frank Bruno poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in London.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has been rushed to hospital following a 'mid-air emergency' aboard a long-haul flight.

The former boxing icon, 63, was reportedly left “in a really bad way” after falling 'seriously ill' during the flight, as the sportsman embarked on an international speaking tour.

The father-of-four was taken to hospital after the flight touched down in Doha, Qatar, according to reports, after the sportsman reportedly began feeling 'feverish'.

It's reported the sports star was travelling with his PA Paul Hunter when he fell ill shortly after take off.

Medics at the airport then called for an ambulance, with the boxer then transported to a hospital ten miles away from the airport to undergo tests.

According to The Sun, the star was kept in hospital for almost two weeks after falling ill.

Further tests are said to have revealed the star was suffering from a viral infection, with the star's passport confiscated to stop him from leaving.

His manager confirmed to the outlet that the star is now recovering well, with Bruno looking to return to work "as soon as possible".

The star was seen to post an image to Facebook shortly before the flight, accompanied by the caption: "Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues.

"Up early for a plane, I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzs.”

A source told The Sun: “Frank was fine when he boarded the plane — but quickly went downhill during the flight. He was in a really bad way and they were unsure what the problem was.

“It was extremely worrying as it was mid-flight so he was stuck on the plane."