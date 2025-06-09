Breaking News

Frederick Forsyth, author of bestselling novel Day of the Jackal novel had died aged 86

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Josef Al Shemary

Frederick Forsyth, author of the bestselling thriller Day of the Jackal, had died aged 86.

The author and former MI6 agent died after a brief illness, his agent has said.

The writer is known for his bestselling thrillers, which he based on his own experiences as a journalist and MI6 agent.

His works include The Day of the Jackal, The Odessa File and The Dogs of War, widely credited with changing the face of the thriller genre.

"We mourn the passing of one of the world's greatest thriller writers," agent Jonathan Lloyd said in a statement.

He added: "After serving as one of the youngest ever RAF pilots, he turned to journalism, using his gift for languages in German, French and Russian to become a foreign correspondent in Biafra.

"Appalled at what he saw and using his experience during a stint as a secret service agent, he wrote his first and perhaps most famous novel, The Day of the Jackal (1972), and instantly became a global bestselling author."

Forsyth was a prolific writer, and published more than 25 books. He sold over 75 million books around the world, his agent said.

"He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, all of us at Curtis Brown and of course his millions of fans around the world - though his books will of course live on forever," Lloyd added.

His publisher Bill Scott-Kerr said: "Still read by millions across the world, Freddie's thrillers define the genre and are still the benchmark to which contemporary writers aspire.

"He leaves behind a peerless legacy which will continue to excite and entertain for years to come."

