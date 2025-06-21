French woman faces backlash after hitting out at London meal deal culture

21 June 2025, 12:31

@alizeecharet shared a TikTok suggesting that workers in the UK could benefit from taking more substantial lunch breaks
@alizeecharet shared a TikTok suggesting that workers in the UK could benefit from taking more substantial lunch breaks. Picture: TikTok

By Alice Brooker

A French TikTok user has slammed British lunch culture, prompting backlash from views.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A French woman has sparked debate after revealing her confusion about meal deals in the UK, prompting both criticism and agreement from viewers.

The TikTok creator, known by her handle @alizeecharet, shared a video suggesting that workers in the UK could benefit from taking more substantial lunch breaks rather than quickly grabbing sandwiches at supermarkets like M&S, Sainsbury’s or Tesco.

Her video received over 7,660 likes, but not everyone agreed with her views.

Read more: LBC Investigates: What a 13-Year-Old Girl Sees on TikTok

Read more: Londoners hit with council tax hikes over 5% as £2bn funding redirected to North and Midlands

A lunchtime meal deal is offered in a number of supermarkets, allowing workers to get a drink, snack and main for a discounted price.
A lunchtime meal deal is offered in a number of supermarkets, allowing workers to get a drink, snack and main for a discounted price. Picture: Alamy

In the clip, Alizee said: "Okay, so someone needs to explain to me this culture in the UK, where for lunch people go to M&S, Sainsbury's [or] Tesco, and they just get a lunch deal [for example] a quick sandwich.

"I just don't get it, because I know you guys don't have time, and I know you guys are trying to grab a quick lunch."

Alizee argued that workers have enough time to choose something more satisfying, saying: "30 minutes is enough for you to get something nicer. I don't see you want to escape the matrix. You want to escape this rat race, but you are in it.

"You feed on it. It's like you have 30 minutes and you stress about it. It's like you're giving your life to a workplace."

Assorted drinks in refrigerated shelves at London supermarket—chilled choices included in Meal Deal Club offer for on-the-go value.
Assorted drinks in refrigerated shelves at London supermarket—chilled choices included in Meal Deal Club offer for on-the-go value. Picture: Alamy

She also raised concerns about physical health, noting: "You sit the whole day, for eight hours in front of a desktop, and you wonder, 'how did I gain so much weight?'" attributing weight gain to "the bread [and] the lack of exercise."

She said feeling sluggish after these meals often leads people to rely on caffeine to boost their energy.

"I'm not saying don't do that. I'm saying look for other alternative and be conscious of the actions you're taking [...] Those are the small actions you can start doing."

Many viewers disagreed, arguing cost and personal preference as key reasons for their meal choices. One commented: "Respectfully it's absolutely not this deep I genuinely like Tesco meal deals."

Another viewer stated cost was the main factor, writing that many are "over worked and underpaid".

"A lot of the things you're talking about is a privilege to a majority of us," a comment said. "Also, one hour is not infinite time - a lot of us use that hour to do personal tasks too."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Betts

Friends and Spider-Man actor Jack Betts dies aged 96

Busy Oxford Street in London England

Londoners hit with council tax hikes over 5% as £2bn funding redirected to North and Midlands
Thousands of people watched the sunrise over Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice.

Thousands flock to Stonehenge in scorching heat to watch summer solstice sunrise

Belinda Taylor died while skydiving.

Family of mother-of-four who died while skydiving demand 'justice' as partner to complete jump in her memory
Someone using a set of weighing scales.

Weight loss pill helps patients lose 'significant amounts' in promising trial

Nokia Isle Of Wight Festival - Seaclose Park. Patrick Walden from the band BabyShambles backstage.

Babyshambles guitarist dies aged 46 as band pays tribute

World News

See more World News

Hawks at RAF Akrotiri

Iran-linked 'spy' arrested over suspected plot on British military base in Cyprus

7 mins ago

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025.

Mike Lynch’s superyacht seen on the surface for the first time since it sank

4 hours ago

Huge queues form at the border as Britons try to evacuate Israel into Jordan following days of attacks by Iran

Brits "disgusted and disgraced" as Germans forced to step in to support evacuations from Israel

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News