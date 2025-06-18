Friend of missing Jay Slater witness reveals details of 'two knives' carried by teen on the night he died in Tenerife

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

A friend of Jay Slater has revealed details about the two knives carried by the teen on the night he died.

Jay Slater's close friend Lucy Law claims the 19-year-old hid two knives in his pants for "protection" on the night he disappeared.

In a podcast released by celebrity investigator Mark Williams-Thomas, Ms Law opened up about what happened in the lead up to Jay vanishing, along with Ayub Qassim, the convicted drug dealer who Jay went with to an Airbnb in Masca after attending the NRG music festival in Tenerife.

Ms Law claims Tenerife police "weren't taking me seriously" when she reported Jay was missing.

She said Jay was "going on a mission" the night before he vanished.

The teen then reportedly sent a photo to a friend the next day which showed him carrying knives he found at his Airbnb in Masca.

"On the night before, when I was still awake, before we went home, he messaged me saying ‘I’m going on a mission’, then I’ve gone home, tried to find him…," she told Mr Williams-Thomas.

“Woke up to the call from Brandon in the morning ‘oh my God he’s in the mountains, trying to walk…. He’s said ‘can’t go back there, can’t go back there’ (referring to the Airbnb where he had stayed)."

Lucy then spoke to Jay and said to her friend: "Go back to where you came from, do you know anything about where you are?"

Ms Law then spoke to Josh, who was a friend of Jay and staying in Tenerife, who had received the image of the teen carrying the knives.

She added that Jay had met Josh on the plane to Tenerife.

"He sent the video to Josh," she said. "Took the kitchen knives from the Airbnb and put them down his pants, lifted his top up and shown it to him ‘Just in case anything kicks off’. I’m like…"

She added: "It could have just been a coincidence but with him also saying about going on a mission..."

Lucy Law - one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive. Picture: Facebook

It comes after Ms Law, one of Jay Slater's friends who went missing before an inquest into the teenager's death was opened was found 'holidaying' in Tenerife.

The teenager, who disappeared in Tenerife last summer sparking a major manhunt, had drugs and alcohol in his system before he died from a head injury, an inquest heard.

Jay's friends, Ms Law and Brad Hargreaves, were some of the last people to see the missing teenager alive, and gave interviews in the initial days of the search.

Yet at the hearing at the Preston Coroners' Court in May, senior coroner Dr James Adeley claimed the pair couldn't be located.

He said: "We can’t find them. They have denied who they are, and we have had police looking for them but we can’t find them."

Ms Law's family claimed she was on holiday in Tenerife.

Her step-father Andy Davis said they had "no idea" Jay's inquest was being held that day.

"The police have only just been round today to say that she was due to give evidence. But it’s the first time we knew of it.

"They asked if Lucy was home and I said she was abroad and they asked me if I was aware that she should have been in court, and I said I wasn’t.

"The police said they had sent Lucy paperwork with the dates on it, but the first I knew about it was when the police turned up earlier today."

Jay's friends, Josh Forshaw, Brad Hargreaves and Brandon Hodgson, were also summoned.

Jay's mum, Debbie Duncan, asked the coroner at the inquest: "How can we ever get any understanding?

"There’s things we want to question. We want these people to be sat in front of us, because our son went on holiday and didn’t come back, so there’s questions we need to ask."

An analysis of the 19-year-old's severely decomposed body found traces of MDMA and MDA, known commonly as ecstasy, along with cocaine and alcohol.

Dr Stephanie Martin, a toxicology expert, said she could not say exactly how much or how soon before death the drugs had been taken.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine which was not found in the UK samples.

Mr Slater had been holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to an NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

In the early hours of the next day, he is believed to have gone to an apartment with other friends he met on holiday.

An inquest in May heard how he stole a Rolex worth around £12,000 before he mysteriously disappeared, to later be reported missing on June 18.

A message he sent to a friend at 2:39am, heard at the inquest, read, "They've got a marker on me".

His friend responded: "You need to get home lad, you're off your barnet."

Between 5:02am and 5:52am, another message was sent from his phone about the alleged stolen watch.

"Just took a £12k Rolly off some **** off to get 10 quid for it now," it read.

That friend claimed the teenager was "off his head on drugs" and downed "10 to 15 vodka shots" on the night he vanished.

Jay Slater with mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: Supplied

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

Dr Shepherd said, apart from lacerations and cuts to the left side of his head, the major findings were associated with head injuries and his pelvis.

He said the pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is "very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

The pathologists added that the teen's skull injuries “would have had an immediate and devastating effect on Jay’s consciousness".

“The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head.

“Death could well have been instant the injury was so severe. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware," he added

Earlier today, the court heard how two other friends Mr Slater was on holiday with could not be "located" to give evidence, the inquest heard today.

Lucy Law – who received a call from the 19-year-old last June saying he was lost, had only one per cent charge on his phone and needed water – is among those who could not be traced to give evidence, a coroner heard.

Mr Slater's parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and father Warren Slater, 58, listened in silence as the hearing got underway at Preston Coroner's Court.

Statements were read from Spanish locals Ramon Hernandez and Juan Diaz, who were working near the holiday let Mr Slater had stayed at.

Both statements said at around 7.45am on the day Mr Slater disappeared, an “English-speaking guy” carrying a half-litre bottle of Coca-Cola, approached them and asked what time the local bus arrived.

The man, later identified as Mr Slater, was told a bus came around 10am.

He also asked about taxis but was told no local taxi service was available and the Spanish men then continued working and did not see where Mr Slater went.



