Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials

2 April 2025, 15:04 | Updated: 2 April 2025, 15:34

BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE
BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A 47-year-old man has been charged with 64 offences in connection with an investigation into remains found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.

Funeral director Robert Bush has been charged with 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation after 35 bodies and suspected human ashes were found at his premises between April 20, 2023 and March 6, 2024.

He is also charged with two counts of theft from charities, one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans involving 172 alleged victims and one count of fraud in relation to human ashes involving 50 alleged victims.

The force said the charges come after a "complex, protracted and highly sensitive" 10-month investigation.

A police van is parked outside a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England, on March 13, 2024.
A police van is parked outside a branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England, on March 13, 2024. Picture: Getty

Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: "We have updated the families of the 35 deceased with this development and we have made initial contact with additional victims who have been affected by the investigation and we will be personally in touch with them in the coming days.

"As the investigation now moves into the courts and judicial process, I would please ask people to refrain from any speculation or commenting that could prejudice or jeopardise the case, and to allow those affected to get the answers they desperately need and rightly deserve.

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Picture: Alamy

"My sincerest thanks go out to those affected for their patience and understanding. They have always been the priority and at the very heart of the entire investigation and this will remain, and we would please ask their privacy is continued to be respected."

Bush has been bailed to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday June 25.

A 55-year-old woman arrested in July 2024 in connection with the investigation has been released with no further action.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

