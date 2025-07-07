Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery. Picture: GoFundMe

By Josef Al Shemary

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

The youngster, named locally as Eli David, was at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Lancashire on Saturday afternoon when he was injured.

At the time, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said they were called to the cemetery after reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.

"Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died," they added.

His relative, Donna Miller, has set up a fundraiser on Go Fund Me, with more than 400 people having donated nearly £9,000.

Ms Miller said her niece, Eli's mother, Jessica, and husband Tommy, who have two other children, lost their son due to a "freak accident".

She added: "All donations no matter how small will help this young family massively and help them deal with this unexpected tragedy."

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "As many of you are already aware there was a tragic incident in Rawtenstall yesterday and we just wanted to give you the latest.

"We were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at 1pm yesterday (July 5) following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.

"Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course."

Police said the boy's family have asked for privacy.

Rossendale Borough Council, responsible for the cemetery in Rawtenstall, first established in 1877 and covering 17 acres, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young child at Rawtenstall Cemetery today.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time.

"Rossendale Borough Council is working with all relevant agencies to understand the circumstances of this incident."