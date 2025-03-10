Furious residents slam 'homophobic' posters as locals clash over 'f*** tree' in Hampstead Heath

10 March 2025, 21:50

A general view from Hampstead Heath, where locals are clashing over the park being used by gay men for sex.
A general view from Hampstead Heath, where locals are clashing over the park being used by gay men for sex. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A group of furious residents have rallied against “homophobic” posters that have popped up across Hampstead Heath calling for gay men to stop using the park for sex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hampstead Heath has been a popular “cruising” spot for gay men ever since the 19th century - the act of seeking out a sexual partner in a public place, commonly in parks.

Earlier this month, anonymous posters urging dog walkers and residents to “take back” the beloved park from so-called cruisers in the area. 

While the posters were initially torn down, new ones have popped up in recent weeks calling for homosexual men to “get a room”. 

One reads: “Cruising for sex? Homosexuality is legal. Use a hook-up app like Grindr or Sniffies and get a room.”

It displays a map of the park with a red circle captioned: “This is not a cruising ground”.

Posters have appeared calling for gay men to stop using the park for sex.
Posters have appeared calling for gay men to stop using the park for sex. Picture: Social media

Opponents of the posters have hit back, claiming they "embolden homophobia" and perpetuate "inaccurate stereotypes" about gay people.

Protesters held signs reading "This is a cruising ground, release the pups", "let's go outside" and "take me to the f*** tree".

Now, a group of residents have set up a counter movement as they seek to tackle hate crime in the community.

Lola Pony, a counter-protester, told The Telegraph: “The poster creates division and because of the current political climate can incite hate crimes. We are a vulnerable community. Our action is protection and emphasises care and human connection.”

The counter-protest was organised by activist groups Act Up London and This is My Culture. 

In a clip of the demonstration, four men can be seen exposing their backsides as a blindfolded man pinches their cheeks in a competition of “whose bum is it anyway?” as police officers watched on. 

Cruising was borne out of strict sodomy and indecency laws from the time period. 

The late popstar George Michael admitted to using Hampstead Heath for cruising, telling the Richard and Judy show in 2006 it was “the only place in London where (the police accept it) so it’s generally a safe place”.The Wham! singer was arrested in 1998 for cruising in a park toilet and later released the hit single “Outside”. 

The music video features Michael dancing in a public toilet that has been transformed into a nightclub with mirror-ball urinals while dressed in police uniform.The City of London Corporation, which owns Hampstead Heath, has previously said: “Our teams undertake regular vegetation management to support biodiversity and help ensure the heath remains a welcoming space for everyone. We encourage all visitors to use the heath respectfully and considerately.

“We are aware of reports of signs being put up in the area, which were not authorised by us. Flyposting will be removed as part of our regular patrols and cleans of the heath.”

