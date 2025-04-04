Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Benefits 'influencers' have sparked outrage online for teaching people how to 'game' the system.

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

The 31-year-old has taught people how to max out their payments, claim motability cars and even get free phones.

In doing so, she makes money from adverts before her videos and commissions from shopping purchases via TikTok.

She has admitted to trying to "deliberately wind up" viewers to maximise her earnings online - adding that she doesn't care about getting hate.

"I was shameless about bragging about my benefits," Ms Ainscough told the Sun. "I knew the more I bragged about getting Universal Credit, the more trolls and followers I’d attract.

"If you want to label me a scrounger that is fine - it means I get more cash in the bank."

In one clip, she claimed that the Jobcentre provides people searching for jobs with free mobile phones, which she later joked people could sell for cash.

Sharing a screenshot of her weekly benefits entitlement in another video, Ms Ainscough revealed she was being given £1,151.90.

"Why would I get a job? I get your monthly wage in a week - so why would I put myself out and get a job? I mean I'm living my f****** best life, f****** hell."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Charlie Anderson shows viewers how to "win" their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims.

Ms Anderson, who has a chronic illness, claims to have a "100 per cent success rate".

"My channel is getting more and more views and every day I'm getting emails from people desperate for help," she said.

"The whole process sucks but what's clear is there's no training so today, this is critical, I would not win PIP claims if I didn't go through this information - it's the behind-the-scenes PIP scoring points."

Similarly, the 'PIP angel', Liz Jones, also offers several PDF guides to applying, according to The Times.

She told the paper that her aim was to empower people to complete their assessments independently and accurately.

Andrew Marr puts Labour MP on the spot over benefits cuts | LBC

One caller told LBC this morning: "It infuriates me - why is that woman not arrested?

"I had to beg for help, it was the most humiliating, awful moment. It was hideous and awful. They need to crack down.

"Everybody knows somebody that’s getting a mobility car or whatever. It’s time we all dobbed them in."

Addressing Ms Ainscough's case, The Guardian's Polly Toynbee told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "[This is] one very clever woman. If you look at her stuff, what she says is: 'I wind up trolls, that gets me hits and then I get more chance to sell stuff.'

"She's said she's not on Universal Credit anymore and hasn't been for a long time because she earns so much.

"The whole thing is a very clever wind up."