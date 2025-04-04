Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year

4 April 2025, 10:04

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.
Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Benefits 'influencers' have sparked outrage online for teaching people how to 'game' the system.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

The 31-year-old has taught people how to max out their payments, claim motability cars and even get free phones.

In doing so, she makes money from adverts before her videos and commissions from shopping purchases via TikTok.

She has admitted to trying to "deliberately wind up" viewers to maximise her earnings online - adding that she doesn't care about getting hate.

"I was shameless about bragging about my benefits," Ms Ainscough told the Sun. "I knew the more I bragged about getting Universal Credit, the more trolls and followers I’d attract.

"If you want to label me a scrounger that is fine - it means I get more cash in the bank."

Read more: Chancellor compares slashing benefits to cutting children's pocket money - as she reveals how much her kids get

Read more: What are the benefits and Universal Credit changes outlined in the Spring Budget 2025?

In one clip, she claimed that the Jobcentre provides people searching for jobs with free mobile phones, which she later joked people could sell for cash.

Sharing a screenshot of her weekly benefits entitlement in another video, Ms Ainscough revealed she was being given £1,151.90.

"Why would I get a job? I get your monthly wage in a week - so why would I put myself out and get a job? I mean I'm living my f****** best life, f****** hell."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Charlie Anderson shows viewers how to "win" their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims.

Ms Anderson, who has a chronic illness, claims to have a "100 per cent success rate".

"My channel is getting more and more views and every day I'm getting emails from people desperate for help," she said.

"The whole process sucks but what's clear is there's no training so today, this is critical, I would not win PIP claims if I didn't go through this information - it's the behind-the-scenes PIP scoring points."

Similarly, the 'PIP angel', Liz Jones, also offers several PDF guides to applying, according to The Times.

She told the paper that her aim was to empower people to complete their assessments independently and accurately.

Andrew Marr puts Labour MP on the spot over benefits cuts | LBC

One caller told LBC this morning: "It infuriates me - why is that woman not arrested?

"I had to beg for help, it was the most humiliating, awful moment. It was hideous and awful. They need to crack down.

"Everybody knows somebody that’s getting a mobility car or whatever. It’s time we all dobbed them in."

Addressing Ms Ainscough's case, The Guardian's Polly Toynbee told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "[This is] one very clever woman. If you look at her stuff, what she says is: 'I wind up trolls, that gets me hits and then I get more chance to sell stuff.'

"She's said she's not on Universal Credit anymore and hasn't been for a long time because she earns so much.

"The whole thing is a very clever wind up."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Older people are less likely to be given antibiotics for common infections by their GP compared with younger adults, a new study suggests.

Elderly people less likely to be given antibiotics despite higher risk, study says

Westminster Council is offering staff an online ‘privilege walk’ quiz

'Britain’s wokest council' tells staff to take quiz to check their privilege

Wayne Newman, a pest control expert from OP Kill Pest Control.

'It's a losing battle': On the road with Birmingham's pest control as they tackle city's rat infestation amid bin strike
NHS hospitals and buildings are plagued by rats, cockroaches, silverfish and other pests, results from the latest staff survey have revealed.

Hospital of horrors: NHS 'plagued by rats and cockroaches' as well as 'sewage leaks and crumbling ceilings'
Sadiq Khan will get new powers to overrule councils that block pubs and clubs opening late

Boost for London's nightlife as Khan goes to war with local councils that block pubs and clubs opening late
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen to put out seven 'lost' albums of unreleased songs

World News

See more World News

Friends of Prince Andrew say he's "unsurprised" Giuffre made the post

Prince Andrew 'not surprised' his accuser shared shock post saying she had 'four days to live'

1 hour ago

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office as impeachment upheld over martial law declaration

4 hours ago

Virginia Giuffre

Woman driving Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre during crash that left her with 'four days to live' breaks silence

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News