‘The kit of the future’ - Lasers, drones and AI part of plans to get Britain back to ‘war-fighting posture’

3 June 2025, 00:31

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is shown a new autonomous drone, the "StormShroud" during a visit to a defence contractor on May 2, 2025 in Bedfordshire, England.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is shown a new autonomous drone, the "StormShroud" during a visit to a defence contractor on May 2, 2025 in Bedfordshire, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Military drones and lasers will receive a £5 billion investment as the Government bids to put "the kit of the future into the hands of frontline troops".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The funding, announced by Defence Secretary John Healey, includes £4 billion for drones and autonomous systems, and an extra £1 billion for lasers to protect British ships and soldiers.

It follows the publication of the Strategic Defence Review on Monday that recommended a greater focus on new technology, including artificial intelligence and drones, as an "immediate priority".

The Prime Minister has dubbed our armed forces as "hollowed out" and vowed that this review will be the first step to reversing that trend.

The report concludes that defences haven't had significant investment for years, resulting in "an organisation that is not currently optimised for warfare against a peer military state".

Mr Healey said the investment would provide "the most significant advance in UK defence technology in decades" and "ensure our armed forces have the cutting-edge capabilities they need to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world".

He added: "We are delivering the Strategic Defence Review's vision to put the UK at the leading edge of innovation in Nato, by backing British industry and fast-tracking the kit of the future into the hands of frontline troops."

Part of the investment will see the establishment of a new "drone centre" to accelerate the deployment of the technology by all three branches of the armed forces.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to British and Albanian troops about their involvement with training Ukrainian troops under Operation Interflex.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to British and Albanian troops about their involvement with training Ukrainian troops under Operation Interflex. Picture: Alamy

The focus on drones comes as the technology has proven increasingly lethal on the battlefield in Ukraine, where it now kills more people than traditional artillery.

At a meeting of allied defence ministers in April, Mr Healey said the UK estimated drones were inflicting 70-80% of battlefield casualties, while on Sunday Ukraine launched a major attack on Russian airfields deep behind the front line using a fleet of small drones.

In addition to investment in drones and AI, the Government has announced an additional £1 billion for the development of "directed energy weapons" (DEWs) during the current parliament.

This includes the DragonFire laser scheduled to be fitted to the Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyers from 2027, with a similar system provided for the Army by the end of the decade.

DragonFire and other DEWs are intended to provide a lower-cost form of air defence against targets including drones, costing just £10 per shot compared with the thousands of pounds it costs to fire existing weapons.

The defence review was based on the current plans to increase our defence spending budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 - announced by the PM earlier this year.

Sir Keir Starmer has said there will be an "ambition" to get it up to three per cent in the next parliament - though there's no date on when that might be.

Lord Robertson, the former Secretary General of NATO and Labour Party politician who co-wrote the Strategic Defence Review has claimed the UK is "probably not" ready to fight a war today.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Lord Robertson warned that "we're facing an enemy that is working against us all the time".

"Cyber attacks, assassinations, election interference, disinformation campaigns" are all activities that are already happening, he said.

He continued: "Our enemies are at our door. They're already there. And when you've got a question about welfare or warfare, you know, what happens if a cyber attack stops our hospitals from working? What if it turns our power off? What happens if it stops the cars, the police cars in the street?

"These things are real and alive. And some cases are actually happening today."

Lord Robertson stressed the urgency of implementing the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review.

