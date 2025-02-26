WATCH: Chilling moment gangsters armed with machetes and a gun chase teen through street in broad daylight

Johnson, Chapeltown and Gatewood were each sentenced to seven years and two months in custody.

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a mob of gangsters chased a rival through a UK street in the middle of the day before opening fire on him.

The masked gangsters, carrying a gun and machetes, hunted their 17-year-old victim through the streets of Leeds in July last year.

During the chase, the men opened fire at the teenager but the gun failed to fire.

The 17-year-old managed to escape, hiding in a local shop to evade his attackers.

Seeing the chilling scenes, locals contacted police who arrested four suspects in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills.

Four Sentenced Over Leeds Gang Chase - CCTV

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found with a machete in a nearby garden.

While Kamahl Johnson, 19, Zane Gatewood, 18, and a 17-year-old male hid behind another address.

A black handgun with four rounds of 9mm ammunition was found by police nearby, hidden in a black Louis Vuitton man-bag.

The four gang members were subsequently charged with offences including attempted murder, affray and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but admitted the firearm offence and the affray.

A converted black handgun was found on the scene. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

This week, the four were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Johnson and Gatewood were each sentenced to seven years and two months in custody; the 17-year-old was sentenced to seven years and five months and the 16-year-old was given a term of four years and nine months.

The victim did not cooperate with the investigation and refused to comment when interviewed.

Kamahl Johnson, 19. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Herbert, who led the investigation, said: “The CCTV footage shows this terrifying incident unfolding on a Sunday afternoon in a residential area where it was witnessed by a large number of people including young children.

“These four had armed themselves with a viable firearm and machetes and gone hunting for a rival gang member and clearly didn’t care about the consequences or the fear their actions brought to the local community.

Zane Gatewood, 18,. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

“The incident prompted a swift response from district officers who detained the suspects during a search of the area and recovered the weapons.

“A detailed and comprehensive investigation by specialist detectives from Leeds District Programme Precision built up a solid evidential picture of their involvement which has resulted in them being convicted and sentenced.

“Serious youth violence linked to urban street gangs remains a priority issue for the police and our partner agencies and we continue to work hard to target those involved and reduce the harm it presents to young people.

“We hope the successful outcome of this investigation will provide some reassurance to the community and demonstrate how seriously we will continue to treat any offences of this nature.”