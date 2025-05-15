Gary Lineker defends pro-Palestine stance amid antisemitism row: 'If you're silent on Gaza, you're complicit'

Gary Lineker has apologised after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Gary Lineker has defended his pro-Palestine stance by telling critics: "If you are silent on Gaza, you are complicit".

The Match of the Day presenter has faced calls to resign from his position at the BBC after sharing a pro-Palestine post on his Instagram account which featured a picture of a rat, an historical symbol of antisemitism.

Lineker "apologised unreservedly" for the post but his actions infuriated Jewish staff at the BBC and the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who publicly called for the Corporation to axe the 64-year-old.

Despite spending the whole of this week fighting to save his reputation, the former England striker has not been deterred from speaking out on the situation in Gaza.

He told the Telegraph that he only cares about "doing the right thing, or what I think is the right thing".

"It’s beyond depraved, what they’re [the Palestinian people] are going through, unimaginable," he said.

"I don’t know how the world thinks this is OK. We still seem to be on the side of the people who are doing this. We’re still supplying arms. And you think, ‘Wow, how?’ The vast majority of people see it for what it is now."

When asked if he was only reacting to one side of the story in the Middle East, having not posted anything on his social media on the day of the October 7 attacks, Lineker argued that the Israeli response had been "completely out of proportion".

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row. Picture: Alamy

"Palestinians are caged in this outdoor prison in Gaza, and now it’s an outdoor prison that they’re bombing. Israel say it’s self-defence, but really? Self-defence against what now?" he said.

"Yes, I understand that they needed to avenge, but I don’t think they’ve helped their own hostage situation at all. People say it’s a complex issue, but I don’t think it is. It’s inevitable that the Israeli occupation was going to cause massive problems, and I just feel for the Palestinians.”

Labour Against Antisemitism has also called on the national broadcaster to axe Mr Lineker, who is set to present the BBC's coverage of the FA Cup final on Saturday, from all future programming.

But as of now, Lineker is set to see out his contract with the national broadcaster until the 2026 World Cup.

“I don’t really care about the backlash. I care about doing the right thing, or what I think is the right thing. Some people can disagree, that’s fine," Lineker said.

"But I have to look at myself in the mirror. I think if you’re silent on these issues, you’re almost complicit.”

On Wednesday, Lineker's agent told the BBC the presenter immediately deleted the Instagram post when he learned about the image's symbolism, which he had previously not appreciated.

The presenter then said in a statement: "On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references.

"I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in." "The post was removed as soon as I became aware of the issue.

"Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters," Lineker continued.

"I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly."

Speaking on Wednesday, the director general of the BBC said people need to follow the broadcaster's social media rules when asked about the row involving the Lineker post.

Tim Davie said: "The BBC's reputation is held by everyone and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us.

"And I think we absolutely need people to be the exemplars of BBC values and follow our social media policies, simple as that."

The furore comes after presenter shared that he thinks bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day – with the former footballer adding that he “didn’t like the damage” done by his controversial tweeting.

Lineker will stay with the BBC for another year but will leave the flagship football show at the end of this season.

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government's new asylum policy.

And earlier this year, He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to re-broadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

The documentary was deleted after it emerged that the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

He said the BBC had “capitulated”, adding that he does not see Abdullah as an issue, and maintaining that the corporation should not have admitted to “a number of serious failings in their commissioning and editorial processes”.

The BBC has been approached for comment.