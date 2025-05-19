Gary Lineker ‘quits the BBC and will not present at World Cup’ after antisemitism row

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce he has quit the BBC on Monday and will not front its coverage of the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Gary Lineker is set to quit the BBC and will no longer present next year’s World Cup coverage following a row over allegations of anti-semitism.

The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: "Zionism explained in two minutes."

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable', and an official announcement is expected on Monday.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It is a heartbreaking end to an extraordinary broadcasting career.”

Lineker had already agreed to step down from presenting Match of the Day following the end of this season, but this reported departure marks a more permanent split from the corporation.

Gary Lineker during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final match at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, 2018. Picture: Alamy

The source added: “Gary acknowledged his position at the BBC, anchoring the most prestigious ­tournament in world football, was untenable, and he will not be hosting the World Cup.

“He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC — an organisation he still holds in the highest of esteem — dragged into any further controversy.

“He remains absolutely devastated by the recent turn of events and is deeply regretful about how his post was interpreted. His last Match of the Day will air on Sunday now and he won’t be back.”

Lineker’s last appearance for the corporation will be next Sunday, May 25.

The 64-year-old has been the broadcaster's highest-paid star in recent years, currently earning £1.35m for his work on shows including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

The presenter was briefly removed from the show in March 2023 over comments he made on social media criticising the Conservative government's asylum policies.

The BBC launched an independent review of its social media guidelines and Lineker returned shortly after.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

Last November, Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.