Gary Lineker ‘quits the BBC and will not present at World Cup’ after antisemitism row

19 May 2025, 07:13 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 07:27

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce he has quit the BBC on Monday and will not front its coverage of the 2026 World Cup.
Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce he has quit the BBC on Monday and will not front its coverage of the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Gary Lineker is set to quit the BBC and will no longer present next year’s World Cup coverage following a row over allegations of anti-semitism.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: "Zionism explained in two minutes."

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable', and an official announcement is expected on Monday.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It is a heartbreaking end to an extraordinary broadcasting career.”

Lineker had already agreed to step down from presenting Match of the Day following the end of this season, but this reported departure marks a more permanent split from the corporation.

Read more: Hard-right candidate rejects exit poll results as pro-West moderate leads Romania's Presidential race

Read more: 'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece

Gary Lineker during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final match at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, 2018.
Gary Lineker during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final match at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, 2018. Picture: Alamy

The source added: “Gary acknowledged his position at the BBC, anchoring the most prestigious ­tournament in world football, was untenable, and he will not be hosting the World Cup.

“He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC — an organisation he still holds in the highest of esteem — dragged into any further controversy.

“He remains absolutely devastated by the recent turn of events and is deeply regretful about how his post was interpreted. His last Match of the Day will air on Sunday now and he won’t be back.”

Lineker’s last appearance for the corporation will be next Sunday, May 25.

The 64-year-old has been the broadcaster's highest-paid star in recent years, currently earning £1.35m for his work on shows including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

The presenter was briefly removed from the show in March 2023 over comments he made on social media criticising the Conservative government's asylum policies.

The BBC launched an independent review of its social media guidelines and Lineker returned shortly after.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

Last November, Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant dies after small boat sinks while attempting to cross English Channel overnight

Luke Littler of England reacts against Nathan Aspinall of England during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts at First Direct Arena on May 08, 2025 in Leeds, England.

Luke Littler slams ‘scum of the earth’ vandals who smashed in his van window while he took part in exhibition event
A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Care workers should be given £2,000 pay rise as treatment of workforce a ‘national scandal’ according to report
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Scottie Scheffler cruises to US PGA Championship title as Jon Rahm bid implodes

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to "find the undiagnosed".

NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

World News

See more World News

The caller claimed Joe Biden is ignoring the white working classes

Experts in the US stunned that Joe Biden’s ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer wasn’t caught earlier

5 mins ago

Donald Trump has taken to X to suggest the Bidens are involved in a coverup regarding Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis. Credit: Richard Graulich/The Palm Beach Post/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

Donald Trump Jr takes swipe at Bidens in wake of Joe's cancer diagnosis

18 mins ago

A police line is seen outside the damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, on May 17, 2025.

Man suspected of blowing up California fertility clinic left behind ‘anti pro-life’ writings in act of terrorism

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News