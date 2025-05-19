Gary Lineker 'set to leave BBC' and miss World Cup

Gary Lineker is likely to announce he is leaving the BBC as its main football presenter. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore and William Mata

Gary Lineker is likely to announce his departure from the BBC on Monday following a row over allegations of anti-Semitism.

The footballer turned presenter is now set to miss out on hosting the broadcaster’s coverage of next year’s World Cup, having previously suggested this will be his last hurrah.

Lineker, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: "Zionism explained in two minutes."

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Labour Against Antisemitism had called for him to be sacked and lodged a formal complaint with the BBC last week.

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable', and an official announcement is expected on Monday.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It is a heartbreaking end to an extraordinary broadcasting career.”

Lineker had already agreed to step down from presenting Match of the Day following the end of this season, but this reported departure marks a more permanent split from the corporation.

Lineker had been expected to front he BBC's 2026 World Cup coverage but now appears set to miss out. Picture: Alamy

The source added: “Gary acknowledged his position at the BBC, anchoring the most prestigious ­tournament in world football, was untenable, and he will not be hosting the World Cup.

“He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC — an organisation he still holds in the highest of esteem — dragged into any further controversy.

“He remains absolutely devastated by the recent turn of events and is deeply regretful about how his post was interpreted. His last Match of the Day will air on Sunday now and he won’t be back.”

Lineker’s last appearance for the corporation will be next Sunday, May 25.

He has been the broadcaster's highest-paid star in recent years, currently earning £1.35m for his work on shows including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

The presenter was briefly removed from the show in March 2023 over comments he made on social media criticising the Conservative government's asylum policies.

The BBC launched an independent review of its social media guidelines and Lineker returned shortly after.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

Last November, Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

Lineker was seen on screens for last weekend's FA Cup final but this might have been his last appearance. Picture: Getty

What is Gary Lineker presenting beyond the BBC?

Lineker was already set to step back from his current duties as the BBC’s main football presenter and Match of the Day host.

He had also announced he has relinquished his position as host of Sports Personality of the Year and it seems unlikely he will host any other sport for the broadcaster.

In recent years, Lineker has established his own production company Goalhanger which has founded “The Rest Is…” podcast series, with The Rest is Politics, The Rest is Entertainment and The Rest is History all proving big hits. Lineker presents The Rest is Football himself alongside Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

He has not appeared in Walkers crisp adverts since 2021 and stepped back from BT hosting duties that same year so he could follow his beloved Leicester City “as a fan”.

As for what next, some unconfirmed reports have put him in the frame for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. It is possible he could take on the Goalhanger role full time or look to present football for another broadcaster but is yet to reveal his plans.

Lineker with Barcelona in his playing days. Picture: Getty

Who is Gary Lineker?

Born in Leicester, Lineker is a retired footballer who moved into sports presenting and has since become an outspoken advocate on political and social issues online.