Gatwick airport control tower IT trouble sparks diversions and delays

Gatwick has diverted three flights after IT difficulties. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport because of IT issues in the air traffic control tower.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We have been experiencing IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this morning, resulting in three diverted flights.

"We continue to experience delays with both arrivals and departures, and are working to fully resolve this as soon as possible."

Flights from Tampa, Antigua and Belfast are believed to have been affected by the problems on Thursday morning.

Departures also experienced difficulties with the first nine flights of the day delayed by at least an hour.

Passengers have taken to social media to express their frustration with one branding Gatwick a "shambles" with long queues .

Another angry traveller claimed he was waiting at Heathrow airport after being diverted from Gatwick on a British Airways flight.

But one happy passenger tweeted: "Finally at Gatwick now, only over 3 hours late!! Hopefully the queues aren’t horrific."

Passengers have been urged to check details before they travel.