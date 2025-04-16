Gatwick airport strikes over Easter: Everything travellers need to know

People queue to check in at Gatwick Airport, South Terminal. Picture: Alamy

By Guy Anker

As travellers prepare for the Easter break, the news of strike action at Gatwick Airport will cast an unwelcome shadow of uncertainty over many people’s holiday plans.

Easter is an incredibly busy time for travel over the long weekend, so it’s no surprise that concerns are mounting around potential delays, cancellations, and general disruption at one of the UK’s busiest airports.

The first point I think is important to remind travellers is that if you're due to fly, it’s important to keep yourself informed about your flight status.

The status of strikes can change incredibly quickly, so remaining well-informed is crucial. Also check the airline’s advice on what to do if the flight is delayed but not cancelled.

Often, you’ll be asked to get to the airport as normal in case it makes up the time.

Many carriers will offer rebooking options or refunds if services are disrupted. However, if the airline is forced to cancel the flight due to circumstances outside of its control, which is the case with a strike, then you might not be entitled to compensation from it. If this is the case, check if you can make a claim on your travel insurance policy.

Depending on your policy, your travel insurance could allow you to reclaim your holiday cancellation costs and may cover costs arising from missed connections or delays caused by the strike.

However, some travel insurance policies specifically exclude cover for strikes, so check the terms and conditions.

Also, remember that a travel insurance policy won’t cover you for strike action if you buy it after the strike has been announced, which has happened already.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get insured if you’ve got a holiday booked as a policy can cover a raft of other circumstances.

Travellers can compare a range of travel insurance policies through Compare the Market to ensure they’re covered for unexpected disruptions in the future.

Also take note of cancellation options for accommodation and anything else you’ve paid for beyond the flight, in case you cannot make it. If you would be entitled to money back if you cannot go then check any deadlines to cancel the booking so you’re not left out of pocket.

Travel insurance may not cover you if you have the option for a full refund on a hotel or car hire but fail to actually cancel it in time.

Hopefully things go as planned for as many people as possible during this busy period but it’s important to know what to do if they don’t.

Guy Anker, is a Director at Compare the Market