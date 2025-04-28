Gen-Z adults consider gym memberships, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills, survey reveals

By Shannon Cook

A survey has revealed some Gen Z adults consider a gym membership, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills.

Almost three in 10 (27%) of 18 to 24-year-olds consider gym membership to be an 'essential' bill, according to research by Intuit Credit Karma.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people in the UK in March for the findings.

Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) of the surveyed group consider streaming services to be a must-need to meet their basic quality of living.

Among other cited 'essentials' include new clothes (25%), skincare and beauty treatments (22%) and socialising (30%).

The survey shows that across all groups, many adults are extending their view of necessities beyond bills such as utilities and groceries, indicating that young adults are increasingly concerned with looking after their overall wellbeing.

Akansha Nath, general manager (international) at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “Gen-Z is redefining the meaning of essential spending, ensuring their emotional and physical health, and social needs are met too.

“However, this shift comes with financial trade-offs, with some adults taking on debt to maintain their lifestyle. Tools like credit monitoring and responsible borrowing can help ensure financial stability while maintaining your ideal standard of living.”

A quarter (24%) of adults surveyed across all age groups deem investing in their mental wellbeing is as important as "traditional" expenses including food and housing.

Among 25 to 34-year-olds, the figure increases to 39%. While three in 10 (30%) of surveyed people in this age group agreed that spending money on their physical health is non-negotiable.

Across all adults surveyed, one in seven (14%) stated they would prefer to decrease their long-term savings than sacrifice some lifestyle expenses.