Live

George Floyd protests LIVE: Black Lives Matter demonstrators gather in Hyde Park

3 June 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 14:04

Thousands of people were in Hyde Park for the protest
Thousands of people were in Hyde Park for the protest. Picture: PA

Black Lives Matter protesters are set to gather in Hyde Park this afternoon in a peaceful demonstration against the death of George Floyd.

It is understood the event is aiming to incorporate social distancing in an effort to decrease the risk of coronavirus spreading.

People have also been asked to "take a knee" on the doorsteps at 6pm today to show solidarity and other, smaller protests are expected to take place in other parts of the country.

People are being asked to stand wearing red to protest the rights of black people around the world in the peaceful protest.

On Sunday, thousands took to the streets of London in solidarity with US protesters.

Follow all the latests as the protests get underway from 1pm below

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson promises COVID-19 tests will be 'turned around' in 24 hours by end of month

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Wales to open all schools on 29 June for four-week term

2 hours ago

George Floyd death: Thousands protest in Hyde Park in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

After The Pandemic: How would a global effort for a vaccine work?

2 hours ago

Antarctica: Scientists reveal location of world's cleanest air

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Man behind Sweden's controversial strategy admits mistakes

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

5 days ago

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like

13 days ago

Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

15 days ago