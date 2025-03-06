Girl, 10, died after being hit by car on football pitch in Kendal, police say

6 March 2025, 10:50 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 11:36

'At this time, there is no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act,' Cumbria Police said

A ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch
A ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch, police have confirmed.

The girl died and another was injured after being hit by the car on a pitch at Kendal rugby club at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Cumbria Police confirmed on Thursday that the victim was a 10-year-old girl from the local area.

The injured child, an eight year old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The scene where the car crashed through a fence and onto the pitch
The scene where the car crashed through a fence and onto the pitch. Picture: LBC
Floral tributes to the victim have been left at the scene
Floral tributes to the victim have been left at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Police said there is "no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act".

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The front of the car visible along with first aid and blankets where the child was hit and killed
The front of the car visible along with first aid and blankets where the child was hit and killed. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitness Scott Denney said it "all happened very fast", adding: "Just as we got on to the pitch, a car came through the barriers at the top and then landed on the pitch.

"It was just sheer panic. It was just not very nice at all.

"The children were obviously scared but the coaches dealt with it really, really well."

He said staff got the children off the field and out of view of the crash site, and added: "Last night there was a lot of families here that pulled together to give support to the mum and dad and friends of the [victims]."

The incident occurred at Kendal Rugby Club on Wednesday evening
The incident occurred at Kendal Rugby Club on Wednesday evening. Picture: Alamy

A crime scene remains at the rugby club where, opposite the clubhouse car park, two buckled fence panels remain bent over on to the pitch.

In a post on its Facebook page, the club said it was "deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred today at Kendal Rugby Club."

The post, attributed to club chairman Dr Stephen Green, continued: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time."

Tim Farron, the MP for the area, said news of the crash was "utterly devastating".

"There was this shared sense of utter shock and horror, the whole town is utterly, utterly devastated by this," he said.

