Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears

2 May 2025, 13:08 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 13:10

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.
Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away. Picture: MPS

By Jacob Paul

A schoolgirl who tragically died after entering the River Thames is likely to have died “swiftly” from the “effect of cold water”, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reported missing on March 31 after playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich on a school inset day.

A major search was launched before the Metropolitan Police confirming on April 13 they had found a body in Maritime Quay on the Isle of Dogs, east London.

The force said on Wednesday it was Kaliyah's body.

On Friday, an inquest was opened at London Coroner’s Court.

Her body was recovered from Maritime Quay, in East London.
Her body was recovered from Maritime Quay, in East London. Picture: Alamy

Senior coroner Graeme Irvine told the hearing the reason she may have gone into the water was to try and find a lost shoe.“

It would appear that she entered the water in an attempt to recover a lost shoe, but that is something which will be covered later at an inquest,” Mr Irvine said.

He told the court the provisional cause of death was immersion, pending further tests.Preliminary post-mortem investigations conducted by Professor Alan Bates suggested that Kaliyah had not died from drowning, the inquest heard.

Mr Irvine said of the preliminary findings: “The effect of being in cold water would have caused unconsciousness and death relatively swiftly.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the parents. I cannot imagine the grief they must be going through.”

The devastated family issued a heartbreaking statement following her death.

They said “their hearts are broken” and their lives will “never be the same” again.

“We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family,” they added.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, who led the Met's investigation, added: “This tragic accident took away a little girl who was loved by many. Our specialist officers will continue to support Kaliyah’s family as they process this heart-breaking news.

"I echo her family’s request for privacy while they navigate the difficult road ahead, and urge the public to refrain from wholly inaccurate speculation both on and offline.

“I would like to extend my thanks to our search and recovery teams, supported by blue light partners. I know the local community has been deeply impacted by this incident and also thank them for their support.

"The Met was alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay, E14 on Sunday, 13 April at 09:03hrs. The formal identification was conducted on Tuesday, 29 April."

