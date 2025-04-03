Breaking News

Girl, 13, dies in horror Merseyside house fire as five children escape unharmed

Prescot, Merseyside. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for a 13-year-old girl killed in a Merseyside house fire.

Flowers, dolls and teddy bears have been left outside a house in Prescot, Merseyside, after a blaze ripped through the house just before midnight last night.

Five children, a man and woman escaped the property unharmed but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters attended the property just after 11:42pm on Wednesday night, sending three fire engines.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the house before a fire was located in a first-floor bedroom.

One local told the Liverpool Echo: "We woke up at about 11.43pm to shouts and screams. I saw huge flames coming from the house at the back.

"Because of the dogs I couldn’t walk out. It’s so sad. It’s even more sad because they had the same situation in July. They moved back recently after they renovated the whole house.

"The whole situation is just crazy. It’s normally quite quiet down here and we have lots of children on the street. It’s just terrible.

"People have been coming all day to leave flowers."

Another added: "I had to get my kids out the house early this morning. It was a whirlwind of a night. At first someone said it was my house so I had to get my two children out on my own.

"My parents live at the back and they rang me saying: you need to get out your house is on fire. When we got outside we realised it was them.

"’ve got kids and it’s just the scariest thought in the world losing a child."

Merseyside Police's Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl at this very sad time.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the girl’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.”