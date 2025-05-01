Girl, 2, and boy, 3, seriously injured in dog attack

The two children were taken to hospital for treatment of serious leg and arm injuries.
The two children were taken to hospital for treatment of serious leg and arm injuries.

By Alice Padgett

Three people, including a girl, aged two, and a boy, aged three, have been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Johnson Avenue, Prescot, Merseyside at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service attended to an 18-year-old woman and two children.

The two children were taken to hospital for treatment of serious leg and arm injuries.

The force said the dog was seized at the property and enquiries are being made into the dog's breed and the identity of its owner.

Chief Inspector Phil Thompson said: “This is a shocking incident that has resulted in two toddlers being taken to hospital with serious leg and arm injuries.

Example of an XL Bully dog on a lead and wearing a muzzle as required by UK law.
Example of an XL Bully dog on a lead and wearing a muzzle as required by UK law. Picture: Alamy

“We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident and the dog has been seized at the home. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of the dog and identify the owner.

“As part of the investigation, officers remain at the scene to carry out witness and CCTV enquiries. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information about this incident, DM @MerPolCC on social media or call 101, quoting log number 729 of 1st May.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

