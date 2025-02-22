Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A girl, age 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The girl was taken to hospital but has died from her injuries, said Greater Manchester Police.

It is believed that the child was walking on Mosley Street when she was hit by the van as it rebounded from its crash with the tram.

Police said: "A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital and has sadly passed away from her injuries.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

A Metrolink tram in St Peter's Square, Manchester. Picture: Getty

The collision involved a Metrolink tram and a white Mercedes-Benz van earlier today.

The van reportedly mounted the pavement on Mosley Street.

All trams have been suspended through St Peter's Square in Machester city centre.

It comes as a Transport Greater Manchester Tansport (TfGM) spokesperson said: "All of our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting police with their investigation."

Manchester's Bee Network said on social media: "Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter's Square and Piccadilly Gardens."