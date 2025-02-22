Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

22 February 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 22 February 2025, 14:11

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester
Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A girl, age 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl was taken to hospital but has died from her injuries, said Greater Manchester Police.

It is believed that the child was walking on Mosley Street when she was hit by the van as it rebounded from its crash with the tram.

Police said: "A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital and has sadly passed away from her injuries.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

A Metrolink tram in St Peter's Square, Manchester.
A Metrolink tram in St Peter's Square, Manchester. Picture: Getty

The collision involved a Metrolink tram and a white Mercedes-Benz van earlier today.

The van reportedly mounted the pavement on Mosley Street.

All trams have been suspended through St Peter's Square in Machester city centre.

It comes as a Transport Greater Manchester Tansport (TfGM) spokesperson said: "All of our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting police with their investigation."

Manchester's Bee Network said on social media: "Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter's Square and Piccadilly Gardens."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alpes, Europe

British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps

Jenny Hall, Durham.

Urgent search for missing runner enters its fourth day, as police deploy drones to help

Zelenskyy is not ready to accept a 'problematic' mineral deal with the US

Zelenskyy not ready to sign 'problematic' minerals deal with Trump

Pope Francis.

Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

'She's dead. I can't live': Haunting final words of Valentines Day shooting suspect revealed

World News

See more World News

Hamas fighters stand in formation as they prepare for the ceremony of Israeli hostages hand over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed due to 'assaults' say Hamas, amid 'violations' of ceasefire agreement

2 mins ago

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

1 hour ago

ethereum is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial and web markets

'Biggest hack in history' sees $1.4bn in cryptocurrency stolen from online exchange

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News