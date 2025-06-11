Girl, 16, charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Salford after ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police

By Shannon Cook

'Serious disorder' erupted on a street in Salford as a gang of youths 'set a car on fire and attacked a police officer’ - as a 16-year-old girl has been charged with assault.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and four arrests have been made after disorder in Salford.

About 60 people gathered on Lower Broughton Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, using cars and wheelie bins to block off the road.

There were reports of vehicles being damaged and burned out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers amid the disorder, Greater Manchester Police said.

The windscreen of a police vehicle was also smashed, the force said.

The girl was bailed to appear at court on a future date.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft and public order, before a man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and possession of Class A drugs.

Two men aged 18 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Riot police attended the scene and a dispersal order was put in place until 2pm on Thursday.

Superintendent Marcus Noden said: “We have robust plans in place should any further incidents arise in the area, and we will take action like we did earlier on in the day, should we need to.”

The group of ‘up to 60 youths’ appeared to block off the Lower Broughton Road on Wednesday afternoon in what the police described as ‘serious disorder’.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour, vehicles being damaged and burnt out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers.

Rumours spread online that the rioting had something to do with immigrants, which the police quickly shut down in a statement, calling the speculation "categorically incorrect".

The youths used wheelie bins and cars, which appear heavily damaged, to block off the road.

Pictures and footage show dozens of young people, most of them wearing face masks, running around the road and lobbing projectiles.

Several masked young people can be seen riding motorbikes very quickly as smoke rises from a car that was on fire.

Other cars can be seen with their windows smashed in, being driven around at speed and swerving off the road.

More footage shows the group lobbing projectiles, including what appear to be bricks, in the direction of police.

There was a large police presence in the area, and footage showed them quickly driving through the road as the disorder was going on.

The disorder appears to have settled somewhat since then, but Greater Manchester Police said "tensions remain heightened".

Several police vans can be seen parked up around the corner of the road, while a police officer on a motorbike can be seen slowing down, before deciding not to stop.

Superintendent Marcus Noden said: “This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we took robust and appropriate action.

“In response to this disorder we have dispatched a large number of officers to the scene, and we now have a dispersal order in place until 2pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12 June 2025). A large number of officers will be remaining in the area over night as a precaution.

“We are aware of speculation online that this incident is linked to immigration, this is categorically incorrect.

“There are currently no ongoing incidents in the area, however, tensions remain heightened, and we have robust plans in place, should we need to respond to any further incidents.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and support while we continue to deal with this incident.”

