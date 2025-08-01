Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

A 15-year-old girl died while swimming in the sea at Cleethorpes after eating a 'substantial lunch' during a day trip with her mum and a friend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lucy Reed, from Gainsborough, died from asphyxia after inhaling gastric contents as she struggled with the tide in the River Humber on the afternoon of June 24, 2023.

She had travelled to the seaside resort where she ate a lunch of pizza and chips before she went bathing with her friend near Cleethorpes Pier, an inquest at Grimsby Town Hall heard.

The court heard that neither Lucy nor her friend were not strong swimmers and had been fighting an out-going tide.

However, Lucy's mum Liz raised the alarm after they failed to meet her at The Pier at the agreed time of 1pm before their coach home departed.

Read more: Husband, 72, run over by wife in car park dies in ‘tragic accident’

Read more: Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

Lucy's mum raised the alarm after she failed to show up to their meeting point, Cleethorpes Pier. Picture: Alamy

Rescues teams, including a sea rescue helicopter and lifeboats, were dispatched and Lucy's body was found approximately three hours later.

Greater Lincolnshire senior coroner, Paul Smith, said CPR was administered but Lucy's death was confirmed at hospital.

A post-mortem later revealed that drowning was not the cause of death, Mr Smith said.

It found Lucy had died after eating a 'substantial lunch', vomiting and inhaling the contents of her stomach, the court head, according to The Grimsby Telegraph. Salt water may have been a contributing factor in her death.

At the end of the two-day hearing, Mr Smith ruled Lucy's death as by misadventure.

He told the court: "She had travelled to the coast for a day trip. She ate a substantial lunch and shortly thereafter went into the shallow water."

Rescue teams, including a sea helicopter, were dispatched to find Lucy. Picture: Getty

"The tide was falling and they rapidly found themselves out of their depth and drifting away from the shore. Neither were strong swimmers.

"After she had been in the water for approximately 30 minutes as Lucy tried to swim towards a point at which she could stand, she vomited, inhaling her gastric contents and losing consciousness.

"Although her death was not formally confirmed for several hours, on balance of probability it occurred within minutes of the incident described above. It was the unintended consequence of her swimming on a full stomach."

During the time Lucy was missing, Mr Smith said the Coastguard and Beach Safety staff had received a total of 22 missing person alerts.

After the hearing, a spokesman for The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragic events of 24 June 2023.”

They added: "Incoming tides don’t just come in from out at sea – they can also sneak up behind you and cut off your exit route, leaving you stranded and in danger.

"By knowing when it’s high and low tide, you can make sure you’ll get back in plenty of time without putting yourself at risk."

Around £1,000 has been raised for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in memory of Lucy.