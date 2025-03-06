Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car while getting off school bus

6 March 2025, 13:28

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while getting off a school bus in Northern Ireland.

The collision happened outside the village of Castledawson in Co Londonderry just after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Police have called on the public to avoid sharing any footage of the incident on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.

"I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

"This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.

"The Hillhead Road has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25."

This came just hours before a ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch in Cumbria.

Kendal Rugby Club in the daylight after a child died and another was injured when a car drove off a raised car park, hitting them on the pitch below.
Kendal Rugby Club in the daylight after a child died and another was injured when a car drove off a raised car park, hitting them on the pitch below. Picture: Alamy

The girl died and another was injured after being hit by the car on a pitch at Kendal rugby club at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Cumbria Police confirmed on Thursday that the victim was a 10-year-old girl from the local area.

The injured child, an eight-year-old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said there is "no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act".

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

