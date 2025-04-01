Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

A missing 11-year-old girl who 'entered the River Thames while paddling' has been named by police as Kaliyah Coa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 11-year-old had been paddling in London on a day off school, residents near the scene have said, before disappearing into the water.

Police were called to reports that the girl had entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services launched a "large-scale response" to the incident, the force said, but the search was later scaled down, with London Ambulance Service (LAS), London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the RNLI saying crews had been stood down.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, local policing commander for north east London, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Kaliyah’s family through this deeply upsetting time and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“We are committed to finding Kaliyah and are working with partners to conduct a thorough search over a wide area – utilising drone technology and boats.

A police spokesperson said a "large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her. Picture: Google

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers, and colleagues from other emergency services, as they responded rapidly to carry out a large-scale search during a highly pressurised and distressing time.

“Equally we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days – if you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

Kaliyah had been playing near the water with a young boy and girl, residents said.

Shaleen Rajaendram, 59, who lives on Barge House Road which leads onto the causeway, said: "I heard upstairs a guy was screaming 'wait there, wait, the police is coming'."

Read more: 'Extensive search' operation underway after girl, 11, falls into River Thames

Read more: National living wage rise kicks in as 'awful April' brings slew of tax and bill hikes

The man was standing on a balcony in a flat block overlooking the river and later told Ms Rajaendram he had been alerted by the children "shouting, screaming", she said.

Ms Rajaendram continued: "Then I saw suddenly two kids were coming out to the top of the bridge, I said 'what happened?'

"Then they said 'one of my friends was playing in the water, one of my friends has gone into water and she's gone underneath and we can't find her'."

The girl returned home while the boy told Ms Rajaendram where the incident took place.

Girl missing after entering River Thames ‘had been paddling’_Original Video_m269118

Ms Rajaendram then called her neighbour, Kerry Benadjaoud, 62, who took a life ring down to the water but could not see the girl.

A man said he had called the police, adding: "But he said at the time he could see her (the girl's) hands going down. So, by the time I got down there with the ring I couldn't find her."

The lifelong area resident said she discovered shoes, a sock, a coat and a phone near the river, and handed the items to the police.

"Apparently she was paddling, so her socks and shoes were off, her coat, then she must have slipped and gone down", she added.

Ms Benadjaoud said the boy who had been with the girl was around eight or nine years old.

She said: "The little boy turned around and said 'I tried to hold her hand but it slipped'.

"I said to the little boy's parents, obviously he needs to see someone because it's going to affect him later".

Barge House Causeway is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats, and residents pointed out that it appeared to be covered in moss and is slippery.

The girl's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

LAS was called at a similar time to police after receiving a report of a person in the water at Lowestoft Mews, close to the airport.

"We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team," a spokesperson said.

"Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down."

LFB deputy assistant commissioner Joseph Kenny said: "Firefighters responded to reports of a person in the River Thames near Lowestoft Mews, Newham.

"Crews from East Ham, Barking, Ilford and Bexley fire stations were sent to the scene alongside crews from the HM Coastguard, RNLI, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service.

"The brigade also deployed its drone team and fire boat as part of its response, with crews carrying out a systematic search of the area.

"The brigade was first called about the incident at 13:23. Search operations for firefighters were concluded at 15:49 when responsibility for the incident was left with the police."

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Tower RNLI was requested to launch this afternoon (March 31) to an incident near Woolwich.

"The lifeboat was later stood down."