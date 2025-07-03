BBC head of music steps down over 'high risk' Bob Vylan broadcast at Glastonbury

Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster led the Glasto crowd in a chant of "death to the IDF" . Picture: Getty

The BBC executive overseeing Glastonbury coverage has reportedly stepped back from daily responsibilities.

The broadcaster has been widely criticised after it did not pull the plug on the punk rap duo's performance after frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led the Glasto crowd in a chant of "death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]".

The band's Saturday afternoon performance, which was live streamed by the broadcaster, sparked accusations of Antisemitism and raised questions about the Corporation's coverage of the festival.

The BBC has also apologised to the Jewish community saying it "deeply regrets" the decision.

Now, Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s director of music, has temporarily stepped down from her role on Thursday following the live broadcast of the set, despite the act being labelled “high risk", according to The Times.

The BBC chairman stated that the chants should not have been aired.

However, he affirmed the director-general continues to have the board’s full support.

In a fresh statement, the BBC said: "We fully understand the strength of feeling regarding Bob Vylan's live appearance at Glastonbury on the BBC.

"We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.

"It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan's appearance. We think it's important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

"Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

"Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream - through the use of language or content warnings - without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.

"During the performance, the live stream was monitored in line with the agreed compliance protocols and a number of issues were escalated. Warnings appeared on the stream on two occasions and the editorial team took the decision not to cut the feed. This was an error."

On Thursday, it was revealed that Clarke was one of a few senior executives who had stepped back from their regular roles overseeing music and live events.

Clarke has reportedly been relieved of her current responsibilities - which include managing six radio stations and overseeing live music broadcasts - in order to concentrate on the investigation into the BBC’s failure to halt the broadcast during Bob Vylan’s performance.