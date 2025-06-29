Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'

29 June 2025, 09:27 | Updated: 29 June 2025, 11:17

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

The health secretary has described anti-Israel comments made by punk duo Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury festival as a "publicity stunt."

The group chanted “death to the IDF” during their set at the festival yesterday as they condemned Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

The IDF, or Israel Defence Force, is Israel’s army.

Crowds joined in on the chant, as well as calls to “free, free Palestine.”

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Picture: Getty

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall, Health Sec Wes Streeting said: “I’d never heard of this guy, I’m sure that played a part in why he did it."

Mr Streeting added that "publicity stunts" like the chants at Glastonbury take away from the "horrors" Palestinian people are currently facing in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Those comments do no service to the Palestinian people, who just this week saw their villages in the West Bank attacked and burned by Israeli settler terrorists.”

He added that it was "ironic" the chants were made at a music festival, a similar setting to where over 370 people were killed at the Nova festival on October 7.

The Israeli Embassy said it was “deeply concerned” by the chants.

"We call on Glastonbury Festival organisers, artists, and public leaders in the UK to denounce this rhetoric and reject of all forms of hatred," it said.

Avon and Somerset police confirmed they are investigating footage from the festival.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said chants "crossed the line."

"Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence," she wrote.

Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attack, has killed at least 53,000 people, the vast majority women and children.

Recent months have seen Israel enact a blockade on Gaza, preventing food and crucial medical supplies from entering the region.

The UN has wanted mass starvation and famine to be possible if more aid does not enter Gaza soon.

Yesterday, Israel killed at least 62 people in strikes across Gaza.

