Exclusive

Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

3 July 2025, 09:15 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 09:27

Nigel Farage takes your calls with Nick Ferrari | Watch in full

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage has told LBC that Glastonbury is 'not safe in the hands of the BBC' following the broadcast of controversial chants at the festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform leader questioned the suitability of the BBC as the festival's official broadcaster, branding their decision to livestream punk-rap band Bob Vylan's performance "negligent".

"Frankly, I think the BBC doesn't deserve the license fee," Mr Farage told Nick, insisting performances by Rod Stewart and Lulu had "saved" the festival.

Pushed by Nick as to whether the Director General Tim Davie's job could be on the line, Farage admitted the BBC chief was "going to struggle".

"Why did no-one use any discretion at all?" Farage insisted. "Why did the BBC not have some kind of delay? That's negligent."

He also questioned the speed with which the livestream containing "death to the IDF" chants was taken down from its streaming service, highlighting the BBC's ability to do so, given over 400 BBC employees were scheduled to work at the festival.

Mr Davie was consulted on the decision to withhold the performance from iPlayer in the aftermath of the chants, with the livestream remaining available for five hours after broadcast.

Recent hours have also seen the cancellation of Bob Vylan's performances at two music festivals this summer, after singer Pascal Robinson-Foster lead Glastonbury crowd in an anti-Semitic chant of "death, death to the IDF".

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

Read more: MPs declare more than £1m of gifts and hospitality in year since election

Edinburgh Scotland, UK 23 April 2024. BBC Director-General Tim Davie at the Scottish Parliament. credit sst/alamy live news
Edinburgh Scotland, UK 23 April 2024. BBC Director-General Tim Davie at the Scottish Parliament. credit sst/alamy live news. Picture: Alamy

Labelling the situation "entirely predictable", Mr Farage went on to insist that the corporation had advanced warning of punk-rap group's possible chants ahead of their Glastonbury set.

"The whole thing was a disgrace - and predictable, entirely predictable," Farage told LBC.

"This guy, Vylan, was saying 'kill IDF soldiers' a couple of weeks before."

"I met Tim Davie about 10 days ago at a drinks party - he's so full of himself, so 'the BBC can do no wrong'," Farage told Nick.

"I'll tell you what, I bet he's not so chirpy this morning."

Previously unissued photo dated 28/6/2025 of Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Previously unissued photo dated 28/6/2025 of Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Branding the corporation bias, Farage insisted there "is prejudice on any reasoned debate on immigration - and now antisemitism".

During Bob Vylan's performance, Robinson-Foster chanted "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)", while a member of Belfast rap group Kneecap suggested fans "start a riot" outside his bandmate's upcoming court appearance.

A police spokesman said: "This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

"We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

"There is absolutely no place in society for hate."

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of Britain’s largest police forces is investigating over 1,000 grooming gang suspects in 59 separate child sex abuse cases, it has been revealed.

More than 1,000 child sex abuse suspects investigated in more than 59 separate grooming gang cases
There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players

Dementia warning for rugby players as number show red flag signs

File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher lead tributes following death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota aged 28
Diogo Jota has died age 28

Who was Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer dies aged 28

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

World News

See more World News

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

11 mins ago

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

36 mins ago

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.

'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News