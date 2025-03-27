Rise in mutant 'super gonorrhoea' cases in England, as health chiefs urge Brits to stay safe

By Kit Heren

Health chiefs have warned of an increase in antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea cases in England as they urge people to use condoms and get tested.

The sexually-transmitted infection - which can cause painful discharge from the sexual organs, and lead to more serious diseases - is usually treated with the antibiotic ceftriaxone.

The first case of gonorrhoea in the UK that did not respond to treatment by ceftriaxone was recorded ten years ago. Some 42 have been recorded since.

And 15 cases have been identified where the gonorrhoea could not be cured with second-order antibiotics either.

Although these are not huge numbers, they are growing.

In the 15 months to March 20 this year, 17 cases of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea were recorded - up from 16 in the previous two years combined.

Nine so-called XDR cases - 'extensively drug-resistant', where the sufferer cannot be treated with secondary antibiotics either - were recorded over the same 15 month period to March 20.

That was up from five cases over the previous two years put together.

Most of these cases are linked to the Asia-Pacific region, where ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea is more common.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that there has not been much transmission within the UK so far - meaning people with ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea are not likely to have had sex with partners in the UK and passed on the infection to them yet.

But the fact that the antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea is more commonly being found means that there is an increased likelihood of transmission within the UK - which could lead to an even wider spread and more difficulty treating the disease.

Dr. Katy Sinka, consultant epidemiologist and head of the STI section at UKHSA, said:"Gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, which could make it untreatable in future.

"If left untreated, it can cause serious problems like pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility.

"The best way to stop STIs is by using a condom. If you've had condomless sex with a new or casual partner, get tested, whatever your age, gender or sexual orientation. This includes when you are having sex abroad.

"Early detection not only protects your health but prevents transmission to others. Many STIs show no symptoms, which is why regular testing is so important. Testing is quick, free and confidential."

Typical symptoms of gonorrhoea include a thick green or yellow discharge from the vagina or penis, pain when urinating, pain and discomfort in the rectum and, in women, lower abdominal pain and bleeding between periods.

But many people infected with gonorrhoea will have no symptoms - which makes it even more important to test regularly when having sex with new or casual partners, according to the UKHSA.

Testing is free through local sexual health clinics, university and college medical centres or via self-sampling kits ordered online and sent through the post.

Nearly 55,000 cases of gonorrhoea were recorded in the first nine months of 2024, compared to more than 85,000 over the whole of 2023. This suggests a slight decrease, although cases remain "remaining relatively high", according to the UKHSA.

Untreated gonorrhoea can lead to serious health problems including infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease, an infection of the female reproductive system, which includes the womb, fallopian tubes and ovaries.