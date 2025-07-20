New water ombudsman launched to crack down on leaks and soaring bills

A new water ombudsman has been launched to crack down on leaks and soaring bills. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Environment Secretary Steve Reed is to launch a new water ombudsman to bolster consumer confidence and crack down on leaks and rising bills.

The ombudsman will have legal powers to resolve disputes, as opposed to the current voluntary system.

The changes will expand the role of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), and bring the sector into line with other utilities by creating a legally binding consumer watchdog.

Consumers with complaints will also have a single point of contact.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the new watchdog would help “re-establish partnership” between water companies and consumers, which comes amid a survey by the CCW in May which found trust in water companies was low.

Only 53% said they thought what water companies charged was fair, and less than two-thirds of people said they provided value for money.

The Environment Secretary will commit to setting up a new water ombudsman with legal powers to resolve disputes. Picture: Alamy

The new ombudsman is part of Mr Reed’s wider plans for a “root and branch reform” of the water industry, set to be unveiled alongside a major review of the sector on Monday.

Following publication of the review, he is expected to say: “The water industry is broken. Our rivers, lakes and seas are polluted with record levels of sewage.

"Water pipes have been left to crumble into disrepair. Soaring water bills are straining family finances.

"Today’s final report from Sir Jon Cunliffe’s Independent Water Commission offers solutions to fix our broken regulatory system so the failures of the past can never happen again."

The key recommendation is expected to involve scrapping Ofwat and creating a new regulator, which could incorporate the work of the CCW.

Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron has lent his support to Ofwat being scrapped.

"If Ofwat remains in either name or nature, then the Government will have let the public down," he said.

The new ombudsman is part of Mr Reed’s wider plans for a 'root and branch reform' of the water industry. Picture: Alamy

"Simply scrapping Ofwat but retaining a balkanised and weak regulatory framework will only be window dressing, so we are interested in the Government’s proposals but the jury is still out as to whether they’ll make much difference."

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins said stronger consumer protections were “welcome in principle” but only “part of the serious long-term reforms the water sector needs”.