Government to review state pension age

21 July 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 11:17

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London, introducing the next phase of the Pensions Review.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London, introducing the next phase of the Pensions Review. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The government has announced a review of state pension age amid concerns over retirement savings.

Liz Kendall said Labour is reviving the pensions commission because the “job is not yet done”.

“Put simply, unless we act, tomorrow’s pensioners will be poorer than today’s, because people who are saving aren’t saving enough for their retirement.

“And crucially, because almost half of the working age population isn’t saving anything for their retirement at all,” the Work and Pensions Secretary said during a speech to launch the move.

The commission is expected to provide recommendations for how to boost retirement income in 2027.

She also announced the next statutory government review into the pension age.

London, England, UK. 15th July, 2025. Secretary of State for Work and Pensions LIZ KENDALL, arrives at Downing Street for a weekly Cabinet Meeting. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!
London, England, UK. 15th July, 2025. Secretary of State for Work and Pensions LIZ KENDALL, arrives at Downing Street for a weekly Cabinet Meeting. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

She said she was “under no illusions” about how difficult it would be to map out plans for pensions for the coming decades amid cost-of-living pressures.

She conceded that “many workers are more concerned about putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads than saving for a retirement that seems a long, long way away, and many businesses face huge challenges in keeping profitable and flexible in an increasingly uncertain world”.

Speaking in west London, the work and pensions secretary also announced that she would be reviving the Pension Commission.

She explained the move would look into why future pensioners are on track to be poorer than pensioners now.

The announcement follows warnings from experts that those looking to retire in 2050 are set to receive £800 per year less than current pensioners - despite soaring levels of inflation.

The Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster, London.
The Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster, London. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said 45% of working-age adults were putting nothing into their pensions, according to the latest figures.

