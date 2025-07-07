Government to ban ‘appalling’ NDAs in cases of harassment and discrimination

7 July 2025, 19:44

A woman holding a microphone
Zelda Perkins in conversation with Basia Cummings at Kite Festival 2023 at Kirtlington Park. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Businesses are set to be banned from imposing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) on victims of harassment and discrimination as part of Labour’s bid to boost workers’ rights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers have put forward an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill, currently in the House of Lords, that would void NDAs against employees who have been subject to harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the Government had "heard the calls from victims of harassment and discrimination" and was taking action to prevent people having to "suffer in silence."

The move follows repeated calls by campaigners and Labour politicians, including former transport secretary Louise Haigh, to allow victims to speak freely about their experiences.

Recent years have seen several high-profile cases of NDAs being used to silence victims of sexual harassment or bullying, including that of jailed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose accusers had to breach such agreements to come forward.

And, last month, the Commons Women and Equalities Committee called on the Government to ban NDAs to tackle misogyny in the music industry.

Zelda Perkins (L) and Laura Madden attend the international premiere of 'She Said'
Zelda Perkins (L) and Laura Madden attend the international premiere of 'She Said'. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Zelda Perkins, Weinstein’s former assistant and founder of the campaign group Can’t Buy My Silence UK, said the move was "a huge milestone."

She said: "For years, we’ve heard empty promises from governments whilst victims have continued to be silenced, to see this Government accept the need for nationwide legal change shows that they have listened and understood the abuse of power taking place.

"Above all though, this victory belongs to people who broke their NDAs, who risked everything to speak the truth when they were told they couldn’t. Without their courage, none of this would be happening."

A woman with red hair wearing a blue coat
Louise Haigh. Picture: Getty

Ms Haigh, who has raised the issue several times in Parliament, said the decision was "an incredible victory for victims and campaigners" after years of "tireless campaigning."

She said: "This victory belongs to them. Organisations like Can’t Buy My Silence, led by the indefatigable Zelda Perkins, have exposed the harm caused by this toxic practice.

"Today’s announcement will mean that bad employers can no longer hide behind legal practices that cover up their wrongdoing and prevent victims from getting justice."

Ministers had previously indicated they were considering a ban on NDAs in cases of harassment and discrimination, while employment minister Justin Madders also called for a "cultural shift in employers" earlier this year.

Read more: 'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

Read more: Inquiry launched into handling of Harry Dunn case, government announces

Announcing the amendments, Mr Madders said: "The misuse of NDAs to silence victims of harassment or discrimination is an appalling practice that this Government has been determined to end.

"These amendments will give millions of workers confidence that inappropriate behaviour in the workplace will be dealt with, not hidden, allowing them to get on with building a prosperous and successful career."

Peers will debate the amendments when the Employment Rights Bill returns to the Lords on July 14 and, if passed, will need to be approved by MPs as well.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of the public walk under their umbrellas as as rain falls on the seventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Wimbledon grounds hit by lightning amid ‘challenging’ weather

Waiting room at NHS health centre, England

Few improvements in NHS patient safety ‘despite millions spent’, review finds

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain runs to play a forehand volley against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Wimbledon announces change to line-calling tech to remove 'human error' after 'deeply disappointing' blunder
A police officer with his back to the camera wearing a hi-vis jacket that says 'police'

Former teacher charged with sexual offences against three children

Harry Dunn

Inquiry launched into handling of Harry Dunn case, government announces

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

World News

See more World News

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

3 hours ago

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

4 hours ago

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News