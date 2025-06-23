Government website revamp costing taxpayers £500k slammed as 'wasteful vanity project'

23 June 2025, 08:16

Government website revamp costing £500k slammed as 'vanity project'
Government website revamp costing £500k slammed as 'vanity project'. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Critics have slammed the government for spending over half a million on a 'vanity' makeover for the website.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The redesign forms part of a 'brand refresh' - with contracts reportedly amounting to £532,000 handed to global ad agency M&C Saatchi.

Zia Yusuf, head of Reform UK's efficiency drive, slammed the revamp as a public waste of money.

He said: "The disrespect for taxpayers' money continues to be astounding.

"Spending more than £500,000 on changing a logo on a government website is a joke at the taxpayer's expense, quite literally.

"This is just the kind of thing we have been uncovering in county halls on a daily basis. It's abundantly clear that Whitehall also needs a visit from Reform's DOGE team."

Can you identify which logo cost the government over half a million pounds?

The Gov.UK logo - but can you guess which design is the rebrand?
The Gov.UK logo - but can you guess which design is the rebrand? . Picture: Gov.UK
The Gov.UK logo - but can you guess which design is the rebrand?
The Gov.UK logo - but can you guess which design is the rebrand? . Picture: Gov.UK

The previous Conservative government tendered two contracts for the brand resign, which has been carried on under Labour - according to publicly available papers.

It's understood that M&C Saatchi landed deals potentially worth up to £750,000.

The final bill reportedly came to £532,000, with the cost drawn from existing department budgets - according to a government source.

On an online forum, one civil servant said: "As a government we are trying to maximise efficiency and save money.

"Why was this what we chose to spend time and resources on?"

Elliot Keck, campaigns chief at the TaxPayers' Alliance, told the MailOnline: "Taxpayers will be baffled that hundreds of thousands have been blown on minor graphic design changes.

"At a time when public services are stretched and families are feeling the pinch, shelling out for a vanity rebrand is an insult to hardworking Brits.'Ministers should be focusing on delivering frontline services, not petty optics."

However, officials defended the splash of cash, outlining the six-figure bill included 'refreshing and extending' the Gov.UK brand across web, mobile and app platforms.

A government spokesman said: "This was committed to by the previous government, with two of the three contracts signed and delivered by July 2024.

"The new government then chose to turn the rebranding and research work into consumer-friendly digital products, including our upcoming gov.uk App, gov.uk Chat and more."

In a royal rebrand last year, the St Edward’s Crown used under Queen Elizabeth was swapped for King Charles’s chosen Tudor Crown in the logo.

Read more: Trump and Starmer hold crisis talks after US strikes 'obliterate' three Iranian nuclear sites

Read more: Reform reveals 'Robin Hood' policy to charge non-doms £250,000 fee to be given to low earners

Zia Yusuf, head of Reform UK's efficiency drive, slammed the revamp as a public waste of money.
Zia Yusuf, head of Reform UK's efficiency drive, slammed the revamp as a public waste of money. Picture: Getty

The logo redesign is set to go live this month, yet some civil servants have criticised it for being 'tacky', 'cheap' and questions why someone was paid 'to move a dot'.

The gov.uk site, which is used for essential services including tax renewals and passport renewals, will see its traditional black masthead transformed blue and its 'dot' turned turquoise.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keegan Bradley of United States reacts after winning the 2025 Travelers Championship

'This changes the story': US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley facing tough call after epic PGA tour win
Armed Forces Minister refuses six times to say if UK backed military action in Iran over the weekend.

Armed Forces Minister refuses six times to say if UK backed military action in Iran over the weekend
Mounjaro injection pen

Mass rollout of weight-loss jabs begins on NHS

The Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman is a crucial shipping route for oil tankers

Brits warned petrol prices could 'skyrocket' as Iran 'close to blocking' Strait of Hormuz

The Prime Minister has urged British nationals in Israel to evacuate as conflict in the Middle East escalates

Starmer urges Brits in Israel to contact Foreign Office for evacuation flights

Pictures posted to social media in the aftermath show the area where the barrier broke

Shocking moment barrier collapses, causing dozens of fans to plunge from upper level of stadium

World News

See more World News

Breaking News

President Zelenskyy to visit UK today for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer

Just now

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had observed a "continued intellectual decline within the Russian leadership."

Russia is 'preparing new military operations in Europe,' Zelenskyy says as blasts Putin's 'continued intellectual decline'

46 mins ago

The US president confirmed three nuclear sites - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - were bombed in the early hours of Sunday.

LIVE: Iran threatens 'decisive response' after US strikes cause 'monumental damage' to nuclear sites

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News