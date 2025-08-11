Grandfather dies after eating 'half-cooked chicken' on Canary Islands holiday

11 August 2025, 10:36 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 10:58

Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort.
Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort. Picture: Leslie Green muchloved.com

By Alice Padgett

A British grandad of one has died from food poisoning after eating half-cooked chicken on holiday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort in the Canary Islands.

The retired delivery driver, from Little Lever, Greater Manchester, was enjoying a holiday with his family at the Occidental Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura to mark his 70th when he fell ill.

During the second week of the £2,300 holiday, Leslie developed complications including sepsis and kidney failure.

He died in hospital four weeks later.

"I still struggle to comprehend how we went on holiday, but Leslie didn't come home," his wife of 38 years, Julie, said.

"There’s now a gaping hole in our family."

Read More: Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Read More: Motorists face 40-mile round trips for the next 24 hours as major bridge shuts causing huge diversion

Leslie Green died in hospital four weeks later.
Leslie Green died in hospital four weeks later. Picture: Leslie Green muchloved.com
Paseo Maritimo seaside promenade, Corralejo, Fuerteventura.
Paseo Maritimo seaside promenade, Corralejo, Fuerteventura. Picture: Alamy

"I just hope that by speaking out I can prevent anyone else suffering like Leslie did. I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

Leslie became ill on October 8 last year.

He was seen by the in-resort doctor on October 12 and taken by ambulance to the local clinic to be given fluids.

Leslie was admitted to hospital the following day, when his condition did not improve.

He then suffered kidney failure, pneumonia and sepsis, before being placed into an induced coma.

Leslie's life-support machine was switched off on November 4 and his body was repatriated a week later.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC

Leslie's death was caused by salmonella from the chicken, the inquest in Rochdale ruled.

Julie was also left seriously ill the day of her 60th birthday and spent a week in hospital.

Julie said she and Leslie had only eaten from the buffet in the hotel during their stay.

After the hearing, Julie said, via the Manchester Evening News: "It's almost impossible to find the words to describe the last few months and trying to come to terms with Leslie's death.

"Leslie was such a loving and caring husband and dad. He was my best friend and life without him will never be the same"

She continued: "Listening to the evidence has been difficult but it was something I was determined to do to honour Leslie's memory.

Occidental Jandia Playa hotel has been contacted for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crystal Palace have been demoted from the Europa league despite winning the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace lose appeal against UEFA after being dumped out of Europa League

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will compete on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey first celeb named for Strictly 2025

Brazilian winger Savinho has been identified by Spurs as a possible new recruit for their depleted attack

Tottenham open talks with Man City over Savinho after Son depature

A campaign to reopen one of Birmingham’s most historic music venues is gaining major traction, following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Tens of thousands join campaign to reopen iconic Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig
Biddy Baxter has died aged 92.

Blue Peter legend dies aged 92

EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land.

EasyJet pilot grounded after stripping naked during 'all-day drinking session' at hotel

World News

See more World News

Al-Sharif

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

12 hours ago

People conduct search and rescue operation after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck with its epicenter in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir, Turkiye

Large 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey causing buildings to collapse

15 hours ago

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 10, 2025.

Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza after international criticism

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

12 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News