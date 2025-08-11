Grandfather dies after eating 'half-cooked chicken' on Canary Islands holiday

Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort. Picture: Leslie Green muchloved.com

By Alice Padgett

A British grandad of one has died from food poisoning after eating half-cooked chicken on holiday.

Leslie Green contracted salmonella while eating chicken in a luxury four stay resort in the Canary Islands.

The retired delivery driver, from Little Lever, Greater Manchester, was enjoying a holiday with his family at the Occidental Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura to mark his 70th when he fell ill.

During the second week of the £2,300 holiday, Leslie developed complications including sepsis and kidney failure.

He died in hospital four weeks later.

"I still struggle to comprehend how we went on holiday, but Leslie didn't come home," his wife of 38 years, Julie, said.

"There’s now a gaping hole in our family."

Leslie Green died in hospital four weeks later. Picture: Leslie Green muchloved.com

Paseo Maritimo seaside promenade, Corralejo, Fuerteventura. Picture: Alamy

"I just hope that by speaking out I can prevent anyone else suffering like Leslie did. I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

Leslie became ill on October 8 last year.

He was seen by the in-resort doctor on October 12 and taken by ambulance to the local clinic to be given fluids.

Leslie was admitted to hospital the following day, when his condition did not improve.

He then suffered kidney failure, pneumonia and sepsis, before being placed into an induced coma.

Leslie's life-support machine was switched off on November 4 and his body was repatriated a week later.

Leslie's death was caused by salmonella from the chicken, the inquest in Rochdale ruled.

Julie was also left seriously ill the day of her 60th birthday and spent a week in hospital.

Julie said she and Leslie had only eaten from the buffet in the hotel during their stay.

After the hearing, Julie said, via the Manchester Evening News: "It's almost impossible to find the words to describe the last few months and trying to come to terms with Leslie's death.

"Leslie was such a loving and caring husband and dad. He was my best friend and life without him will never be the same"

She continued: "Listening to the evidence has been difficult but it was something I was determined to do to honour Leslie's memory.

Occidental Jandia Playa hotel has been contacted for comment.