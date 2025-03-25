'Hero' grandfather sacrifices his own life to save wife in horror motorway crash with runaway lorry

25 March 2025, 06:49

David Lalgee's actions are thought to have saved his wife's life
David Lalgee's actions are thought to have saved his wife's life. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A grandfather has been praised as a hero after sacrificing his own life to save his wife's in a horror crash with a runaway lorry on the motorway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lalgee died when a lorry smashed through the central reservation on the M60 near Manchester last week, careering into the car he was driving with his wife.

To save Jo, his spouse of six years, he braked and swerved so that he would take the brunt of the impact.

Mr Lalgee, a grandfather of nine and former church minister, was praised for his "heroics" after he died following the crash on Thursday.

His wife said that he "sacrificed his life to save mine".

Read more: Travel chaos as M5 closed in both directions after woman killed by lorry in early hours

Read more: Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'

David Lalgee and Jo
David Lalgee and Jo. Picture: Social media

"It was a miracle that I walked away from the accident, he did everything he could to stop the lorry from hitting me," Jo told MailOnline.

"He sacrificed his life to save mine and I'll be forever grateful to him for that.

"When we saw the lorry break through the central reservation, David knew exactly what was going to happen.

"He said to me; 'Ok, here we go'.

"He manoeuvred the car so that he took the full impact of the lorry."

She said the car rolled several times after being hit by the lorry. Jo said she thought they both were fine, until she saw her husband with blood coming out of his head.

"I got out of the car, and apart from a couple of broken ribs I was ok. But the car had been completely crushed. It was a miracle.

"The doctors did everything they could for David, but they couldn't save him."

David Lalgee
David Lalgee. Picture: Social media

Mr Lalgee's family have set up a fundraiser to help cover the costs of his funeral.

His son-in-law Reuben said: "Our hearts were shattered into a thousand pieces as we lost David to a tragic road traffic accident on the M60 motorway...

"David was a strong, loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and pastor, and was deeply loved by so many.

"David's last moments on earth were spent how he so often lived, protecting the ones he loved, and because of his heroics on the night, nobody else lost their life."

Police have set up an investigation into the crash, which is believed to have been caused by the lorry driver losing control of his vehicle.

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Extra defence spending to double workforce of manufacturing firm, as ministers insist UK economy will grow
A police officer has been fired for grooming a child

'Repugnant' Met police officer fired for grooming 11-year-old girl - but won't face criminal charges
JD Vance and Pete Hegseth criticised European countries in the leaked chat

Trump's Cabinet call Europe 'pathetic freeloaders' in bombshell leaked texts as journalist accidentally added to chat
Firefighters extinguish a fire at damaged residential building in the city centre after Russian shelling on March 24, 2025 in Sumy

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'hollow' peace talks after school bombed, as Trump says mineral deal 'just about complete'
Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence

Netflix hit Adolescence should force change, UK's most senior domestic abuse police officer tells LBC
Pharmacies To Vote On Work To Rule In Face Of Dwinding Financial Support From Government

More than two thirds of pharmacies say they will be forced to shut within a year without more government cash

World News

See more World News

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian has given a rare interview

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter describes tycoon as ‘pathetic man-child’ and reveals her view of 'Nazi' salute

8 mins ago

Hamdan Ballal holds his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winning Palestinian director arrested by Israeli military in West Bank

8 hours ago

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense.

Trump's team make MAGA mistake after revealing secret war plans to journalist accidentally added to group chat

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News