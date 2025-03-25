'Hero' grandfather sacrifices his own life to save wife in horror motorway crash with runaway lorry

David Lalgee's actions are thought to have saved his wife's life. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A grandfather has been praised as a hero after sacrificing his own life to save his wife's in a horror crash with a runaway lorry on the motorway.

David Lalgee died when a lorry smashed through the central reservation on the M60 near Manchester last week, careering into the car he was driving with his wife.

To save Jo, his spouse of six years, he braked and swerved so that he would take the brunt of the impact.

Mr Lalgee, a grandfather of nine and former church minister, was praised for his "heroics" after he died following the crash on Thursday.

His wife said that he "sacrificed his life to save mine".

David Lalgee and Jo. Picture: Social media

"It was a miracle that I walked away from the accident, he did everything he could to stop the lorry from hitting me," Jo told MailOnline.

"He sacrificed his life to save mine and I'll be forever grateful to him for that.

"When we saw the lorry break through the central reservation, David knew exactly what was going to happen.

"He said to me; 'Ok, here we go'.

"He manoeuvred the car so that he took the full impact of the lorry."

She said the car rolled several times after being hit by the lorry. Jo said she thought they both were fine, until she saw her husband with blood coming out of his head.

"I got out of the car, and apart from a couple of broken ribs I was ok. But the car had been completely crushed. It was a miracle.

"The doctors did everything they could for David, but they couldn't save him."

David Lalgee. Picture: Social media

Mr Lalgee's family have set up a fundraiser to help cover the costs of his funeral.

His son-in-law Reuben said: "Our hearts were shattered into a thousand pieces as we lost David to a tragic road traffic accident on the M60 motorway...

"David was a strong, loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and pastor, and was deeply loved by so many.

"David's last moments on earth were spent how he so often lived, protecting the ones he loved, and because of his heroics on the night, nobody else lost their life."

Police have set up an investigation into the crash, which is believed to have been caused by the lorry driver losing control of his vehicle.