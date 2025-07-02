Grandmother of murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi died after falling 200ft from a cliff in suspected suicide

Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed. Picture: Alamy/South Wales Police

By Shannon Cook

An inquest heard the grandmother of murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi died after falling from a cliff in a suspected suicide.

Clare Williamson, 64, was left 'devastated' after her five-year-old grandson died at the hands of her daughter - the child's mother, Angharad Williamson.

The child, Logan, was found with "severe injuries" after being found in a river close to his home in South Wales in July 2021.

Angharad was found guilty of his murder alongside her partner, John Cole, and his stepson, Craig Mulligan, and sentenced to at least 28 years in June 2022.

Clare reportedly wrote to her daughter in prison detailing her decision to end her life - a letter that was intercepted by prison authorities, the Mail reported.

Officers travelled to the Southerdown beauty spot near her home in Bridgend, South Wales.

However, Clare had already fallen to her death.

Her body was recovered by the Porthcrawl lifeboat.

The provisional cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, according to an inquest.

Tributes left to murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi. Picture: Getty

Angharad Williamson was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years' in prison the brutal murder of her son after his battered body was found dumped in a river in Bridgend, South Wales. Picture: South Wales Police

Angharad was convicted of the child's murder alongside Logan's stepfather John Cole, 40, and Cole's stepson, Craig Mulligan, 14.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Experts said the injuries could have only been caused by a "brutal and sustained assault" inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, prior to his death. They also said the injuries were "consistent with child abuse".

In the months and weeks leading up to his death, Logan had been "dehumanised" by his family, prosecutors said.

Speaking after sentencing, Logan's dad said "every fibre in my body died" when he found out the child had been murdered.

During the evidence, Clare tried to protect her daughter and claimed she never saw the child being treated badly.

She insisted: "Absolutely not. She was a fantastic mum, she loved him to pieces."

Angharad Williamson (left) and John Cole (right) pictured in court sketches. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors said Logan's step dad, John Cole, targeted Logan because he was mixed race.

Cole was reportedly a member of the far-right National Front.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said: "He was a child of mixed race and it is relevant to a dehumanising attitude towards Logan."

The three defendants denied assaulting the boy but were all found guilty of his murder and jailed.

Angharad was given a 28-year minimum sentence. John received 29 years and Craig five.

Angharad's appeal against conviction in January 2023 was turned down.