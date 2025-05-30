Major search underway for missing girl after boy pulled from River Thames and rushed to hospital

30 May 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 17:16

By Ella Bennett

A major search is underway for a girl who entered the River Thames in Kent this afternoon.

A boy, who was pulled from the river, has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Kent Police was called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday 30 May to concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river at Royal Pier Road, Gravesend.

Officers, H.M. Coastguard, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service all rushed to the scene.

The boy, whose age has not been revealed, was taken to local hospital for further medical attention.

The search for the girl who remains missing continues, as emergency services remain at the scene.

The parents of the children have been informed.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "SECAmb were called at approx. 13:40 today to concerns for the welfare of two people who had entered the river at Royal Pier Road in Gravesend.

"Crews attended the scene, and a male patient was assessed and treated before being taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Please contact Kent Police and HM Coastguard for further information."

This is a developing story.

