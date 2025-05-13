Greek authorities delay inquest into death of British police officer in Kavos

13 May 2025, 12:53 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 14:36

Hannah Byrne suffered a fatal head injury on the first night of her holiday
Hannah Byrne suffered a fatal head injury on the first night of her holiday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The family of a young policewoman who was found dead after a night out in Kavos in 2023 face at least another six-month wait for answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Byrne, 22, had been out on the first night of her holiday in Corfu when she suffered a fatal head injury after falling several metres on 1 September 2023.

The 22-year-old, who served as a constable with Surrey Police's neighbourhood policing team in Reigate, had opted to stay out while her colleague returned to their hotel.

Greek authorities believed her fatal injuries sustained outside a bar were compatible with an "accidental" fall.

Hannah Byrne served as a constable with Surry Police's neighbourhood policing team in Reigate
Hannah Byrne served as a constable with Surry Police's neighbourhood policing team in Reigate. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tributes paid after 'bright and enthusiastic' British policewoman, 22, found dead while on holiday in Corfu

Read More: French actor Gerard Depardieu found guilty of sexually assaulting two women and handed 18 month suspended jail term

However, they were also investigating whether Ms Byrne had unwittingly drunk alcohol laced with methanol.

On Tuesday, West Sussex Area Coroner Joseph Turner adjourned Ms Byrne's inquest, which was originally opened on 18 September 2023, for another six months.

"We are still awaiting information and material from the Greek authorities," coroner's officer Anna Soczewka told the court in Horsham.

Ms Byrne was found dead on the side of a main road by a passerby the morning after her fall.

Her family and friends will now have to wait until 18 November this year for her case to next be heard at West Sussex Coroners Court.

Shortly after her death, her family said: "Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.

"She will be greatly missed by all who loved her."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Sullivan was jailed for the murder of Diane Sindall nearly 40 years ago.

Who is Peter Sullivan?

Meghan Markle cheers on friend Serena Williams of USA while she is competing in the finals of the Women's Singles at the 2019 US Open Tennis

Meghan says the best entrepreneurs are ‘not afraid to get their hands dirty’

Kim Kardashian arrives at Paris court alongside Kris Jenner to give evidence in $10m 'grandpa robbers' burglary case

'It changed everything': Kim Kardashian arrives at Paris court to give evidence in $10m 'grandpa robbers' burglary case
Remember Monday are to sing for Britain

When is Eurovision semi-final 1 and 2?

A desperate hunt for a missing boy, 4, is underway after the child went missing in a seaside town.

Desperate hunt for missing boy, 4, who vanished in seaside town as police urge 'dial 999'

Kim Kardashian's stylist has appeared in court as a witness in £10m Paris burglary case undertaken by 'grandpa robbers'.

'Screams of terror': Kim Kardashian's stylist gives evidence in $10m 'grandpa robbers' burglary case in Paris

World News

See more World News

A perimeter has been set up around the plane.

Ryanair flight carrying 170 people forced to land at major European airport after receiving 'bomb threat'

49 mins ago

The crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was shot down over Ukraine.

Russia responsible for downing MH17 flight over Ukraine, UN rules

5 hours ago

Ms Cooper made the remarks on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'We need action in waters, not just the coast', says Home Secretary as she slams French response to small boats

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News