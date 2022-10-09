Greg Hands replaces trade minister sacked over 'serious misconduct' complaint

9 October 2022, 22:33 | Updated: 9 October 2022, 22:48

Greg Hands is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham
Greg Hands is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

Greg Hands has been appointed minister of state in the Department for International Trade, No 10 said, following the sacking of Conor Burns.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as a minister of state in the Department for International Trade.”

The appointment was made after Mr Burns, 50, was sacked from the government over complaint of "serious misconduct" at the Tory party conference.

Allegations made about his behaviour are being investigated - but the Bournemouth West MP has accused the Conservative Party of rushing to judgment.

"Earlier I received a call from the chief whip Wendy Morton," he tweeted. "Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate.

"I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information. "On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as trade minister. I will fully cooperate with the party's (inquiry) and look forward to clearing my name.

"I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their (inquiry) as they were to rush to judgment."

A No.10 spokesperson said previously: "Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects."

UK News

See more UK News

Michael Gove and Liz Truss comp

Liz Truss on brink of benefits U-turn as senior Tories turn on PM

28 mins ago

Rebecca Steer's family have paid tribute.

Woman killed in hit-and-run outside takeaway named as Rebecca Steer, 22

2 hours ago

Crimean Bridge Blast

Vladimir Putin calls Crimea bridge blast a 'terrorist act' by Kyiv

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Venezuela Floods

Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town

2 hours ago

Flame and smoke rise from the Kerch bridge

Attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

4 hours ago

Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009

Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial

6 hours ago

The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

1 month ago

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

3 months ago

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London